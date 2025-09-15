  • home icon
“You yourself barely played any cricket” - Former India captain’s scathing comments on Pakistan coach after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Published Sep 15, 2025 13:34 IST
Mike Hesson's pre-game comments backfired as Pakistan suffered a massive defeat to their arch-rivals in Dubai [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth launched a scathing attack on Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson after the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai ended up being another one-sided affair. The Men in Blue stamped their authority over Pakistan, winning by seven wickets with more than four overs to spare.

Before the contest, Hesson talked up his side and their chances, including calling Mohammad Nawaz the world's best T20 spinner. Yet, the Men in Green offered no resistance against the Indian bowlers, finishing with an underwhelming 127/9 in their 20 overs.

Talking about Mike Hesson after the one-sided contest on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said (2:15):

"I have already declared that the Pakistan side is below average. With a side like this, Mike Hesson is making strong statements on his batters tackling the Indian spinners. You yourself barely played any cricket. Whatever side you've coached has always underperformed. Why are you opening your mouth pre-match? I don't understand."
He added:

"They are barely half a team. Yet, with this team, you jump up and down for 20 years. What happened after all the big talk? Nothing. You can't do anything against India. So, don't keep talking up your side."

Hesson took over as Pakistan's head coach in May this year. The side entered the Asia Cup on the back of a T20I series win against the West Indies, followed by victory in a tri-series involving Afghanistan and the UAE.

"What Pakistan played yesterday wasn't cricket" - Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth slammed the overall Pakistan side, especially their batters, for slogging the Indian bowlers with no plan in place. The Men in Green were in grave danger of being bowled out for a sub-100 total at 64/6 in the 13th over.

However, a few lusty blows from Shaheen Afridi late in the order earned them a semblance of respectability.

"The SENA countries, India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka should be the only sides playing in the upper tier of international cricket. What Pakistan played yesterday wasn't cricket. It was just slogging. Mohmmad Haris thinks he's Suryakumar Yadav, trying to smash Bumrah," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).
He added:

"They had no clue which way the ball was turning against Kuldeep Yadav. He bowled superbly. Almost all their batters swung blindly and got caught. Yet, with such a team, Mike Hesson talks big. How did you have the courage to talk big with this team, Mike Hesson?"

It was Pakistan's 11th defeat in 14 T20Is against India and a third consecutive loss against them in the shortest format. The result took the Men in Blue to the top of Group A after two games, while Pakistan are second with a win and a loss.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
