"You are not a batter if you can't play the turning pitch" - Sunil Gavaskar blasts SENA media for criticism on Indian pitches

Sunil Gavaskar slammed the media of SENA countries for complaining about Indian pitches after the second Test in Cape Town between India and South Africa ended in one and a half days.

In the shortest completed Test regarding balls bowled, India triumphed by seven wickets just after lunch on Day 2. The opening day saw an incredible 23 wickets fall, with the pacers from both teams making merry thanks to the exaggerated seam movement and uneven bounce on offer.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar had no issues with the Cape Town track but questioned the SENA media about their criticism of rank turners in India.

"I'm sorry. You are not a batter if you can't play the turning pitch because over here for the bouncy pitch, there are two movements here. There for four spinners, where the ball is turning, you've got to go down the pitch. You've got to use the crease. All the shots can be exhibited," Gavaskar said.

"This is what test cricket is all about. You are going to be tested. And I honestly believe I've always believed that if you cannot play on pitches where the ball turns into the batter, you know there is a tendency amongst the SENA country's media, particularly if you think that you know, if you can't play on fast, bouncy pitches, you're not a batter," he added.

Expand Tweet

Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah picked up seven and eight wickets, respectively, to restrict the Proteas to 55 and 176.

The visitors also found the going difficult and were bowled out for 153 in their first innings. However, they chased down the target of 79 in the final innings, losing only three wickets to level the series 1-1.

"Our media should be actually writing about this" - Sunil Gavaskar

Expand Tweet

Sunil Gavaskar feels that Indian media should similarly criticize pitches like the one in Cape Town. However, he feels to garner player interviews and not anger other nations, the Indian media refrains from such statements.

"So that's you know what? I think, sadly, you know, our media should be actually writing about this," Gavaskar said. "You know, our media should be talking about the fact that you know, but our media is so dependent sometimes not all the time on getting interviews with players, so they do not want to upset anybody.

"So they will not question the batting ability of some of the overseas guys because of that. But that's the way."

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma minced no words in his post-match press conference when he asked foreign media not to complain about pitches at home.

Despite the treacherous Newlands wicket, India became the first Asian side to emerge victorious in Tests at the venue.

Their next Test assignment will be the five-match home series against England, starting in Hyderabad on January 25.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App