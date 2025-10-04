"You can have Dhruv Jurel at 3" – Former India captain’s massive statement after wicketkeeper-batter’s century in IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has lauded Dhruv Jurel for his gritty century in the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 4. The cricketer-turned-analyst commended the wicketkeeper-batter for his technique and temperament, urging the team management to play him as a proper batter at No. 3 in Tests in the near future.

The statement came a day after Jurel smashed his maiden Test ton against WI. The right-handed batter scored 125 runs off 210 balls, in an innings laced with three sixes and 15 boundaries. During his knock, the 24-year-old stitched a 206-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (104*) for the fifth wicket. With his hundred, Jurel made the most of his chances in injured Rishabh Pant’s absence.

Speaking to India Today's YouTube channel, the 76-year-old said:

“12:41 – I think the biggest positive was Dhruv Jurel because he showed that he’s capable of batting anywhere in the order. He’s obviously batting at the number that Rishabh Pant used to bat, and then Rishabh’s injury sadly meant that he was out, but it gave Jurel a chance, and what we’ve seen from this man is great temperament. What I like about the man is that he’s got the technique, sure, but he’s also got the temperament.”

“So, he could be slotted anywhere, slotted at No. 3. It doesn’t have to be slotted at five or six, even if Rishabh comes back, and when Rishabh is okay, he comes as an automatic selection for the Test team, no question about it. So, Rishabh will bat five, and you can have Dhruv Jurel at 3; you can still have two players [as wicketkeepers]. As a batter, he can find a place in the team, and that’s the important thing,” he added.

Notably, Sai Sudharsan has failed to utilize his opportunities after being tried at No. 3 in the Test series in England. The left-handed batter managed 140 runs in six innings at an average of 23.33, including a solitary half-century. The 23-year-old also departed for just seven runs in the first Test against the West Indies.

“Bats down the order” – BCCI chief selector backs Dhruv Jurel’s place in India squad for ODI series in Australia

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has lauded Dhruv Jurel while picking him as the reserve wicketkeeper in Rishabh Pant’s absence for the three-match ODI series in Australia. The 47-year-old said (via JioHotstar):

“Jurel usually bats down the order, Rahul bats there as well. I mean, you have seen how good a player Dhruv is.”

Agarkar further explained why Sanju Samson was ignored in the 50-over side Down Under.

Dhruv Jurel will have to wait for his chances in the 50-over format. KL Rahul is favorite to play as the first-choice wicketkeeper in the ODI series in Australia.

