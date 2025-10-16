“You have come from Kishore Kumar to Sean Paul” - When MS Dhoni gave a hilarious statement ahead of AUS vs IND T20Is in 2011-12

Team India are undergoing a major transition across formats at the moment, possibly their biggest since the revamp in the 2011-12 season, where veterans like Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and many more walked away from the game. Such periods often tend to be tricky, with the team witnessing an influx of youth and new blood into the setup.

The Men in Blue had endured a tough tour of Australia in 2011-12, which began with a 0-4 Test series loss in the Border-Gavaskar trophy. The tour also included two T20Is and a tri-series involving Sri Lanka, which proved to be a massive opportunity for the new-look Indian white-ball side to showcase their wares following the transition after the 2011 ODI World Cup triumph.

More than half of the 17-man squad were 25 years or younger, with the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rohit Sharma in the nascent stages of their careers. The trio were the youngest members of the contingent by a fair distance, and skipper MS Dhoni admitted that the presence of youth had an influence on the team atmosphere, comparing the feeling from going to classical Indian singer Kishore Kumar, to renowned Jamaican rapper Sean Paul.

"Our one-day squad looks very different. It's lot more noisy and lift the dressing room atmosphere. People pull each other's legs and it's more lively. It's very, very different. It's like you have come from Kishore Kumar to Sean Paul! It's that kind of difference. It's very noisy. It's a very different generation of players. As for me, I keep adjusting. A mix of everything is good. From classical to rap music of latest version," MS Dhoni said ahead of the first T20I during the 2011-12 tour of Australia (via India Today).

India ended up losing the T20I series opener in Sydney by 31 runs, but leveled the series 1-1, with an eight-wicket win in Melbourne. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja bagged his first player of the match award in his T20I career for his spell of 1-16 in the second contest.

Team India to tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is in the October-November window

The Men in Blue are set for another tour of Australia after their recent 2-0 clean sweep over the West Indies on home soil. Shubman Gill, in his first ODI assignment as captain, will lead the side in the three-match series, beginning from October 19 onwards. The T20I side, meanwhile, building towards the 2026 T20 World Cup, will feature in five matches from October 29 onwards.

The Indian contingent have landed in Perth ahead of the series opener at the Optus Stadium. The series also marks the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in international cricket after seven months.

