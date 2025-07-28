"You do not have the confidence to use Kamboj or Shardul" - R Ashwin on India's playing 11 changes for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

R Ashwin noted that India were reluctant to use pacers Shardul Thakur and Anshul Kamboj during the recently concluded drawn fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. Debutant Kamboj bowled 18 overs, while Thakur was given 11 out of the 157.1 overs bowled by the visitors in England's only innings at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Ashwin opined that giving Thakur, a bowling all-rounder, the role of a batting all-rounder was the wrong approach. The Indian spin legend suggested that the team management should rather rope in an extra batter if their main aim is to add batting depth.

Speaking in the latest YouTube video of his channel, 'Ash ki Baat', he said (at 19:41):

"You do not have the confidence to use Kamboj or Shardul. Bowling is very different to batting. You can have a bad spell, but you can always come back. This is not the first time. Shardul wasn't used at all at Headingley as well. If you are looking at Shardul Thakur like Nitish Reddy, then there is no point. Shardul Thakur is a bowling all-rounder, while Nitish Reddy is a batting all-rounder. If you are looking at that role and want just batting, play a batter."

Ashwin emphasized that if Team India skipper Shubman Gill didn't have enough confidence in some of his bowlers, he should consider changing his lineup for the remaining fifth fixture. He also highlighted that spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar was not introduced to the attack for 68 overs.

"He will have to think about one thing for sure. If he knows that he is going to give a bowler 10 overs and bring a bowler after 70 overs, does he need an extra bowler? Please ask yourself that question. If this is how you are going to utilize a certain resource, it means you have low confidence in that bowler, or you have made a mistake. If it is a mistake, correct it. But if you do not have confidence in those bowlers, change your bowlers," Ashwin added (at 8:00)

England posted a mammoth 669-run total, claiming a huge 311-run first-innings lead. The Indian batters did a commendable job on Days 4 and 5 to salvage a draw.

Gill was among the top batting performers in the essay, scoring 103 off 238 balls. He notched up his fourth ton of the series. Opener KL Rahul finished with a gritty 90-run knock from 230 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja (107* off 185 balls) and Sundar (101* off 206 balls) weathered the storm on the final day and slammed brilliant centuries as well.

India ended Day 5 at 425/4. The draw was of great importance for India, given the context of the series.

England would have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series had they secured a victory in Manchester. While they still have a 2-1 lead, the touring side have a chance of drawing the series 2-2.

"Please give that opportunity to Kuldeep Yadav" - R Ashwin urges Indian think tank to give the left-arm spinner a chance in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

R Ashwin has on multiple occasions stated that Kuldeep Yadav should be part of India's playing XI in the ongoing series. However, the left-arm wrist-spinner remained on the bench for the first four games.

The former India cricketer reckoned that Sundar and Jadeja's batting form now gives Shubman Gill and Co. the chance to play Kuldeep in the fifth fixture. Hoping to see the 30-year-old play in the upcoming encounter, Ashwin said in the same video (at 2:50):

"The success story of Washington Sundar as a batter should give Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir the chance to play Kuldeep Yadav. My subscribers write in the comments that I talk a lot about Kuldeep. I don't what what will happen at Oval, it is not the most conducive pitch for spinners right now. But we have no option. Please consider Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar as batters, let them play in the top six, bring Dhruv Jurel in, and please give that opportunity to Kuldeep Yadav"

Ashwin also reckoned that Sundar and Jadeja should bat in the top six for the fifth Test. Indicating that this move will give a lot of balance to the side, he added (at 5:08):

"Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja are high-quality batters who can bowl really well. He (Sundar) is a batter who can bowl; Jadeja has also turned himself into a batter who can bowl. You have to look at them as top six batters who can give you a lot of balance."

The fifth Test of the series will be played at Kennington Oval, London. The game is set to kick off on Thursday, July 31.

