“You’d feel pretty bad as the batter walking off” - Australian all-rounder’s huge statement on Virat Kohli after AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI

Australian all-rounder Matt Short reckons both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would have been devastated to walk off without scoring much in the first ODI at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The spin-bowling all-rounder was impressed by the huge reception that both Indian batters, especially Kohli, received while walking out to bat.

Ad

The excitement was sky high even before the series began as the prolific duo were making their return to India colors for the first time since March. Neverthless, both perished without troubling the scorers, as India's overall batting unit struggled as well. The Men in Blue eventually lost the rain-affected counter by seven wickets, allowing Australia to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the second ODI in Adelaide, Short said he is looking forward to speaking to Kohli at some stage of the ODI series and that it's a privilege to share the field with such legends. The 29-year-old claimed, as quoted by Perth Now:

Ad

Trending

"It's pretty cool to share the field with such a legend of the sport. I'll definitely get the chance to have a chat to him at some stage throughout the series. But it's going to be a cool way for him to go out, especially with so many fans here in Australia. When Rohit or (Shubman) Gill got out the other day (in Perth), and then Kohli came on, just the cheer when he was walking on - you'd feel pretty bad as the batter walking off. It's just an amazing experience."

Ad

Kohli and Rohit will be raring to make a comeback in Adelaide to help the tourists level the series. Kohli had scored a match-winning ton the last time India faced Australia in an ODI in Adelaide.

"That seems to be the way he has been getting out recently" - Matt Short on Australia's plans against Virat Kohli

Josh Hazlewood celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

In the same interview, Short said Australia are hoping for the conditions in Adelaide to favor their fast bowlers to help them execute their plan of bowling wide of off-stump to Kohli. He said:

Ad

"I'm not in the fast bowling meetings, but that seems to be the way he has been getting out recently. Some of the guys like Hoff (Josh Hazlewood) and Starcy (Mitchell Starc), they have bowled a lot against him, they know what they're doing. In Perth they sort of let the conditions do all the work, a bit of swing and nip on the wicket, so I'm sure they'll do the same again."

The match in Perth was only the second time in ODIs that Starc dismissed Kohli.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news