"You'd much rather get run out on your stomach than on your feet" - James Neesham after his valiant efforts in AUS vs NZ 2023 World Cup clash

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has said that he would much rather be run-out by putting a desperate dive than not doing so. The 33-year-old said that he had flashbacks of the 2019 World Cup final during the clash against Australia on Saturday in Dharamsala.

Neesham was in the thick of things during New Zealand's pursuit of 389 in Dharamsala. However, he couldn't take his side over the line, as he fell short at the striker's end and had to walk back for 58 off 33. The Kiwis eventually lost by five runs.

Following the close defeat, the Auckland-born all-rounder reckoned that his run out looked very similar to how things panned out in 2019 final. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"Actually, that (2019 final) was the first thing I thought of when I was coming off, that it's going to look very, very similar.

"I mean that's the nature isn't it? You want to be desperate, I suppose, in those situations, and you'd much rather get run out on your stomach than on your feet."

The seam-bowling all-rounder kept New Zealand in the contest after losing Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner amid the increasing asking rate. However, his 27-run over with the ball earlier in the innings proved to be quite decisive.

"It doesn't pay to stress too much on the results" - James Neesham

James Neesham (Image Credits: Twitter)

Neesham said that cricket is a strange sport, given how one ball and a moment can decide the result. However, he added that he doesn't let the result dictate his style of play:

"You worked for six and a half hours during the day, and it comes down to potentially two deliveries. And four years ago, we worked for two months, and it came down to one delivery.

"It's just the nature of the game. Obviously I'm probably closer towards the back-end of my career than I am to the front. So yeah, it doesn't pay to stress too much on the results. I think everyone wants to win and everyone's desperate to win, especially in world tournaments, but that can't dictate how you want to play the game."

After four wins to start the 2023 World Cup, the Black Caps have succumbed to consecutive defeats.