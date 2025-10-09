"You won't drop him" - Aakash Chopra on potential changes in India's XI for IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Indian team shouldn't make any changes to their playing XI for the second Test against the West Indies. He highlighted that Nitish Kumar Reddy shouldn't be dropped as the seam-bowling all-rounder wasn't given enough opportunities in the first Test.

India thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test in Ahmedabad last week. The final Test of the two-match series will be played in Delhi from Friday, October 10, onwards.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener urged Shubman Gill and company not to make any changes in their playing XI.

"Do India need to make any changes? I would say if ain't broke, don't fix it. Generally, you make changes based on the conditions, but what will you change in this team? I don't think you can actually change anything," Chopra said (2:50).

"Nitish Kumar Reddy didn't get to bat in the first match. He bowled four overs and you had kept him at No. 8. You won't drop him, that the pitch is flat, so you play one more bowler. How many bowlers will you play? You already have six options," he added.

Chopra reckoned the only potential change could be Prasidh Krishna replacing Jasprit Bumrah if the latter needs to be rested.

"Six bowlers are already playing. You don't need more than that. There could be only one tactical change. If Bumrah needs rest, you might play Prasidh Krishna in his place, but that's about it. I won't change a single thing. If something is working fine, let it work fine," he observed.

Jasprit Bumrah registered figures of 3/42 in 14 overs in the West Indies' first innings of the first Test. He bowled only six overs in the second innings, going wicketless while conceding 16 runs.

"Try to get Nitish Kumar Reddy to bat" - Aakash Chopra on all-rounder not being utilized enough in IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

Nitish Kumar Reddy didn't get to bat in the first Test against the West Indies. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra urged the Indian team management to utilize Nitish Kumar Reddy with the bat.

"Try to get Nitish Kumar Reddy to bat because if you are playing someone, give him a chance at least, because two matches will pass, and suddenly you will feel that this guy hasn't done anything, that we haven't given him any work at all, and played him in the next match," he said.

"He is not there only to take flying catches. Other jobs also need to be done. So I am thinking no changes whatsoever," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Nitish Kumar Reddy went wicketless in the four overs he bowled in the West Indies' first innings of the Ahmedabad Test and wasn't given the ball in the second innings. He was slotted to bat at No. 8, but didn't get an opportunity to wield his willow as India declared their first innings at 448/5.

