You cannot drop this many catches" - Former all-rounder slams India's fielding display after five drops in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match 

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan lambasted the team's ongoing fielding mishaps during the Asia Cup 2025 campaign. After a difficult outing in the field against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage, the Men in Blue endured a similar struggle during their 41-run win over Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side spilled four chances in the win over Pakistan, while their display worsened in the following contest. Axar Patel dropped a tricky return catch in the 12th over, giving the well-settled Saif Hassan, a second life.

The opening batter's luck continued as he was dropped twice in the 16th over off Varun Chakaravarthy's bowling. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube were entangled in miscommunication, resulting in a dropped catch at deep square leg. Just a couple of deliveries later, Sanju Samson called for a skier, but ended up misjudging it by quite some distance despite no one else contesting for the ball.

The closing stages of the contest saw two more dropped catches, by Kuldeep Yadav and Abhishek Sharma, respectively, giving the fielding coach a massive issue to tackle.

Irfan Pathan stated that the dropped catches would have proven to be costly for India had they come against a high-quality opponent.

"Another concern for Team India, I know the boys work hard in training, and so does the fielding coach, but the team are making a lot of mistakes. You cannot drop this many catches. Even in the last match four chances were dropped. In this game, two catches were dropped in an over, if it was any other team, it would have punished you. You dropped Saif twice, who was set after scoring a 50, any other day, this would come back to bite you," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Team India fielding coach, T Dilip, had emailed the players who had dropped catches during the Super 4 stage match against Pakistan. Abhishek Sharma was also seen receiving individual training by the coach during the lead-up to the clash against Bangladesh.

"The batters were unable to understand what Bumrah was bowling" - Irfan Pathan hails Indian speedster's brilliant spell in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4

Team India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was criticised for his erratic bowling display against Pakistan, where he conceded 45 runs without any wickets in return. Although the way he has been utilised in the Asia Cup 2025 has received criticism, the right-arm pacer bounced back strongly with a strong performance against Bangladesh.

Defending the 169-run target, Bumrah was on point with the new ball in the powerplay. In his three-over burst in the powerplay, he dismissed Tanzid Hasan Tamim, and conceded only 17 runs. He returned to finish his spell towards the end of the contest, where he got the key wicket of Saif Hassan and finished with impressive figures of 2-18.

"Big players will have an off-day now and then, but they know to make a comeback. The batters were unable to understand what Bumrah was bowling. In middle overs you get the safest bank in Kuldeep Yadav. But who impressed me the most was Varun Chakaravarthy. He got hit for 13 runs in the powerplay, but he made a comeback after that," the former India player said.

Team India became the first team to qualify for the Asia Cup 2025 Final, scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 28. The Men in Blue currently hav four points in two matches in the Super 4 stage, and remain unbeaten in the competition.

