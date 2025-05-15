"You don't feel you want to do it anymore" - Former South Africa batter's blunt take on Virat Kohli's Test retirement

Former South Africa batter Daryll Cullinan made a blunt take on Virat Kohli's Test retirement. Kohli announced his decision to retire from Test cricket on Monday, May 12.

While it may seem that Virat Kohli retired a little earlier than expected, Daryll Cullinan said that he was not surprised with the decision as Kohli's form over the last few years in Tests has not been great. He added that when a player is going through a bad run for a long period of time, they also deal with anxiety and come to a point where they do not feel like putting in the work anymore.

"His retirement didn't really come as a surprise to me. We've seen in recent times he's battled a bit at Test cricket. And what happens, I believe, as a batsman too, or sportsman or cricketer, is that when you are constantly working on your game and physically staying in shape and mentally dealing with anxiety at Test cricket, you get to a point where you don't want to put in that work to get yourself out of a bad rut or find some form again. You don't feel you want to do it anymore. I think that's as much whether it's injury or a really bad run which ends your career," he told Hindustan Times.

Virat Kohli played 123 Tests and scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. He also notched up 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries in his Test career. Kohli's retirement comes just before the England tour, as India are scheduled to play a five-Test series in England in June this year.

Cullinan feels the England tour would have been hard work for Virat Kohli

Daryll Cullinan also believes that the England series would have been hard work for Virat Kohli. In the last Test series in Australia, Kohli scored just 190 runs from five matches despite having scored a hundred in the first Test at Perth.

"And the series in England would have been hard work for him. And he's had his struggles there in the past. And particularly with pace or movement or seeing, he would have had to have really put in the time and the hours to have a good series and to play well," he opined.

Therefore, Cullinan feels that Kohli could probably have thought this to be the right time to walk away from Test cricket, thus making the decision to call it a day in the longest format.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

