"You won't get a better pitch than this"- Wasim Jaffer wants Samson, Gill and Co. to find form in Florida in IND vs WI 4th T20I

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer feels the pitch for the fourth T20I between India and West Indies in Florida will be great for batting. He has urged players like Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill to find form by scoring big.

The aforementioned batters have scored a half-century each during the ODIs. However, they have been far from impressive in the T20Is and that's a worrying sign for the Men in Blue.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo ahead of the fourth T20I between India and West Indies, here's what Wasim Jaffer had to say about the pitch and Indian batting:

"He (Samson) is due some runs. This is a high-scoring ground where the ball will come onto the bat and he will like batting here. Whether it's him or Shubman Gill or Jaiswal, if you're in poor form, you won't get a better pitch than this. So they need to make the most of it."

Wasim Jaffer impressed with Rovman Powell's leadership

Wasim Jaffer has been impressed with whatever he has seen of Rovman Powell as a leader so far in the series. The West Indies T20I captain, according to Jaffer, has been batting with more game awareness.

On this, the former opener stated:

"It seems like the responsibility of captaincy has had a positive impact on him. After Nicholas Pooran if there's any batter who West Indies are dependent on, then its Rovmann Powell."

He further added:

"Nicholas Pooran is their trump card. He is crucial to their chances of scoring big. Because other batters apart from Powell haven't been able to step up and they need to do better."

Team India might have arguably realized in the previous game that West Indies batting seems to be overly dependent on Nicholas Pooran. If they are able to dismiss the southpaw early, the visitors have a great chance of making it 2-2 on Saturday.