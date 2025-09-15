"You get very few players who play with a strike rate of 200 against the new ball" - Virender Sehwag lauds Abhishek Sharma's Asia Cup 2025 knock

Former India player Virender Sehwag has lauded Abhishek Sharma for playing a destructive knock in the Men in Blue's Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan. He noted that the left-handed opener is a rare talent who takes seam bowlers to the cleaners against the new ball.

India restricted Pakistan to 127/9 in their Asia Cup 2025 Group A game in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. Abhishek then smashed 31 runs off 13 deliveries in the chase as the defending champions achieved the target with seven wickets and 25 balls to spare.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Sehwag praised Abhishek for batting explosively against the new-ball bowlers.

"You rarely get to see such a talent, the strike rate at which he bats. He has a strike rate of 193, and he batted at a strike rate above 200 today. You get very few players who play with a strike rate of 200 against the new ball. We have seen that with the old ball because everyone has to hit later," he said.

The former India opener noted that the left-handed batter instills fear in the opposition bowlers.

"It's slightly difficult to hit fast bowlers for fours and sixes at will with the new ball. However, Abhishek does that exceptionally. When he comes to the ground, the bowlers have a fear as to where they should bowl to him. I get delighted watching him bat," Sehwag observed.

Virender Sehwag added that he was expecting Abhishek Sharma to last till the end of the powerplay. He pointed out that if the destructive opener plays the entire six overs of powerplay, he would individually score 50 to 60 runs.

"The beautiful thing about Abhishek Sharma is that he holds his shape" - Irfan Pathan on Indian opener's explosive start

Abhishek Sharma struck four fours and two sixes during his 31-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was asked about Abhishek Sharma breaking the opposition's back at the start of the chase in the Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan.

"He did that in the last match as well. He went down the track on the first ball, used his feet against a fast bowler, and then he waited for a full ball and played a big shot there. The beautiful thing about Abhishek Sharma is that he holds his shape," he responded.

The cricketer-turned-commentator appreciated Abhishek for his ability to play shots all around the park and for his amazing consistency.

"He plays extremely well on the off-side, and when you play on the off-side, the bowler will come on the stumps and the pads. Then he also knows how to play shots on the leg side. We have got an incredible hitter. He hits with incredible consistency," Pathan observed.

To conclude, Irfan Pathan urged the Indian think tank not to change anything if they have a batter like Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order. He added that it would be great for India even if the southpaw gives them 30 to 40-run starts.

