"You have to give him a chance" - Abhishek Nayar on Team India star ahead of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Abhishek Nayar has opined that Shubman Gill and the Indian team management need to retain Nitish Kumar Reddy in their playing XI for the second Test against the West Indies. He highlighted that the more opportunities the seam-bowling all-rounder gets, the better he will become.

The second Test between India and the West Indies will be played in Delhi from Friday, October 10, onwards. The hosts registered an innings-and-140-runs win in the first Test in Ahmedabad last week, with Reddy bowling just four overs in the game and not getting to bat in their only innings.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan,' Nayar was asked about Reddy's place in India's playing XI for the second Test.

"He is a young player. He has shown, especially in Australia, and he played two matches in England as well, that he can become a capable all-rounder in this format. I believe the more you play him, the more assurance he will get. You have to give him a chance," he responded.

The former India all-rounder added that Reddy needs to be encouraged as he will potentially play the third seamer's role even in the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

"You might have to send him up the order in batting, but it will depend a lot on the match situation. However, he is your future, and when you play against South Africa, you will play with almost the same team combination, where he will be your third fast-bowling all-rounder. So he should be encouraged," Nayar observed.

While highlighting that Nitish Kumar Reddy has proven his batting credentials with a century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Abhishek Nayar noted that the question mark will always be on his bowling. He added that the Indian team will be able to figure out whether the 22-year-old can perform the all-rounder's role for them only by giving him more opportunities.

"He will say he won't go below this" - Abhishek Nayar on Ravindra Jadeja's batting position in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten century in the first Test against the West Indies. [P/C: BCCI]

In the same interaction, Abhishek Nayar was asked whether it would be right to bat Ravindra Jadeja lower than No. 6 in the second Test against the West Indies.

"This team has become like that. Wherever you bat anyone, they would score runs. He is the vice-captain now. He will say he won't go below this. This is his chance to score runs and make his numbers even stronger. He is batting with responsibility," he replied.

The former India assistant coach added that the hard yards the all-rounder has put in his game lately was evident in the Ahmedabad Test.

"A different kind of Ravindra Jadeja was seen in this (last) match. He started with a six and hit fours. He started aggressively, and after that, he drove the vehicle in the third gear. The hard work he has done after the Champions Trophy is visible, whether it's his bowling or batting," Nayar observed.

Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 104 off 176 deliveries in India's only innings in the Ahmedabad Test. Although the spin-bowling all-rounder went wicketless in the three overs he bowled in the first innings, he registered figures of 4/54 in 13 overs in the second innings.

