"You put a little pressure on Shivam Dube" - Sunil Gavaskar on India's underwhelming batting in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Former India player Sunil Gavaskar has questioned the Men in Blue for unnecessarily changing their batting order in their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Bangladesh. He noted that Shivam Dube's promotion to No. 3 put undue pressure on him.

Ad

Despite an underwhelming batting performance in the second half of their innings, India posted 168/6 in their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24. The defending champions then bowled the Bangla Tigers out for 127 to register a 41-run win and book their spot in the final.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Gavaskar was asked about India posting an underwhelming total despite getting off to a flying start.

Ad

Trending

"You assign everyone their roles before the tournament. You would have given Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson the finishers' role. Since you are opening with Shubman Gill, it means Samson would have to come at No. 5 or No. 6, but today he didn't get a chance to bat at all. The batting order should be changed only based on the situation," he responded.

Ad

"You put a little pressure on Shivam Dube. You put him at No. 3. He is not used to that number. It might have made a bigger difference had the tweaking been slightly less. Suryakumar Yadav also needs to score runs. He has gotten out twice while playing that shot," the former India captain added.

Ad

Gavaskar urged Suryakumar Yadav to get his eye in before playing his favorite scoop shots.

"It's his favorite shot. He has scored a lot of runs playing that shot. However, if you are getting out playing that shot, keep it in cold storage till you reach 20-25. After that, when you hit, it will go only for sixes," he observed.

Ad

Shivam Dube managed only two runs off three deliveries after walking out to bat at No. 3 when India were comfortably placed at 77/1 in 6.2 overs at the fall of Shubman Gill's (29 off 19) wicket. Suryakumar Yadav consumed 11 deliveries for his five runs and was caught behind off Mustafizur Rahman's bowling.

"Jasprit Bumrah's rhythm was excellent at the start" - Sunil Gavaskar on India's bowling in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Jasprit Bumrah registered figures of 2/18 in four overs in India's Asia Cup 2025 clash against Bangladesh. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Sunil Gavaskar was asked about India registering a convincing win despite posting a below-par total.

Ad

"Whether our batters score runs or not, our team is capable of defending because of the variety in our bowling. Jasprit Bumrah's rhythm was excellent at the start. Hardik also bowled extremely well," he replied.

While observing that Varun Chakaravarthy was expensive in his first over, the former India opener praised Kuldeep Yadav for bowling a magical and thoughtful spell.

Ad

"Varun got hit a little today for sure, but Kuldeep's magic is working. Kuldeep is bowling very thoughtfully. He was swept on the first ball. He changed his line and length slightly on the second ball and got a wicket. The way Kuldeep is attacking, it seems like the Indian team can defend even 140. Our bowling attack gives that much confidence," Gavaskar elaborated.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/18 in four overs) was India's most successful bowler in Wednesday's game. Although Varun Chakaravarthy conceded 13 runs in his first over, he finished with decent figures of 2/29 in four overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news