"You're far too kind Nattu"- Dinesh Karthik sends a message to T Natarajan

T Natarajan could not play for the Tamil Nadu cricket team in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. However, he was delighted to see his state win the prestigious tournament under Dinesh Karthik's captaincy.

Reacting to Tamil Nadu's triumph on Instagram, T Natarajan highlighted the depth of talent in the south Indian state. He expressed his pride over the team's achievement and lauded Dinesh Karthik for his exceptional leadership.

Karthik replied to him with the following Instagram story.

Dinesh Karthik's reaction to T Natarajan's post

Dinesh Karthik thanked T Natarajan for his post and stated he was too kind. Next, the Tamil Nadu skipper hoped his teammate would inspire the future generation to believe in their dreams and fulfill them.

T Natarajan traveled to Australia as a net bowler a few months ago. However, by the time the tour had ended, he had made his debut in all formats.

The left-arm fast bowler was quite impressive on his first tour, as his bowling performances helped India achieve success Down Under.

T Natarajan is one of the many talents to emerge from Tamil Nadu in recent years

Tamil Nadu has become a powerhouse in Indian cricket in recent times.

Advertisement

The state's cricket team finished runners-up in the 2019-20 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the recently-concluded tournament, Tamil Nadu beat Baroda to lift the championship for the second time.

In recent years, many talented players have emerged from Tamil Nadu.

Names like Varun Chakravarthy, who recently broke into the Indian T20I squad for the Australian tour. However, a last-minute injury to Chakravarthy prompted the management to include T Natarajan, another Tamil Nadu stalwart, into the team.

Other players from the state such as Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar played a vital role in India's 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win.

Besides, the likes of R Sai Kishore, Narayan Jagadeesan, M Siddharth, and Murugan Ashwin have already bagged IPL contracts. It will be interesting to see how the Tamil Nadu cricket team stars perform in IPL 2021.