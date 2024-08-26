"You score all your runs in the nets" - Basit Ali lashes out at Babar Azam following twin failures in PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test

Former cricketer Basit Ali slammed Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam for his twin failures in the first Test against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Babar got out for a two-ball duck in the first innings. The 29-year-old would have bagged a pair if not for a dropped catch from Litton Das in Pakistan's second essay. He failed to make the most of the missed opportunity, perishing after a 22-run knock.

Basit remarked that Babar bats for long periods in the nets and scores all his runs there, not leaving anything for matches. Urging the player to stop batting in the nets, the cricketer-turned-expert said in his latest YouTube video (from 13:35):

"Just stop batting in the nets. You score all your runs in the nets, what will you do in the match? You don't play where you need to bat for two hours, but you play for two hours in the nets. Just do skipping and knocking in the practice."

Pakistan set a 30-run target for Bangladesh in the first Test after being bowled out for just 146 in their second innings. The visitors chased down the target with 10 wickets in hand, clinching their maiden Test win over Pakistan. They currently lead the two-match series 1-0.

"Ask him to go and play first-class cricket first" - Basit Ali on Shaheen Afridi

Babar Azam wasn't the only senior player to be slammed by Basit Ali following Pakistan's humiliating defeat to Bangladesh. The team's pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi also faced the wrath of the former cricketer. Afridi picked up just two wickets in the Test series opener

Basit suggested that Afridi should be sent to play first-class cricket. Stating that the speedster should be rested for the second Test against Bangladesh, he said (from 10:52)

"Shaheen Afridi should be rested. Ask him to go and play first-class cricket first. First of all, congratulations to him on becoming a father. Let him meet his son and ask him to rest."

The second and final Test will also be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, starting on Friday, August 30.

