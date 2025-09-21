"You can't stay there for long" - Former wicket-keeper's stunning claim on Abhishek Sharma ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Former India cricketer Surinder Khanna feels that Abhishek Sharma's tendency to fizzle away after an explosive start might prove to be his downfall. The left-handed opening batter has a staggering T20I strike rate of 198.13, with an average of 33.37.

Ad

Also ranked the No.1 T20I batter in the world, he is India's leading run-scorer in the Asia Cup 2025 campaign so far. In the group stage, he made a significant impact with his fiery starts in the powerplay, setting up a foundation for the batters to follow.

While the majority of the cricketing fraternity have hailed Abhishek Sharma's selfless approach, which has been critical in denting the opposition's bid for momentum from the word go, Khanna opined that the opener might be dropped from the squad if he continues to throw away his starts.

Ad

Trending

"He's a very exciting player. And his stroke play is very good, on the new game. The start he's getting, convert that into a big score. Because if you make good 25-30 runs, and don't play big, you can't stay there for long. Because if you keep good players out, you get a chance. So you have to play long innings. Whether he comes or not, it's up to him," Surinder Khanna told ANI.

Ad

Abhishek Sharma has been a vital cog in India's transition following the 2024 T20 World Cup. He made his debut during the tour of Zimbabwe under Shubman Gill's captaincy, and his rapid rise began with a ton in only his second appearance.

Abhishek Sharma has a strike rate of 225 in Asia Cup 2025

The opening batter has breached the 30-run threshold in each of the three Asia Cup 2025 group stage matches. He is the seventh-leading run-scorer of the tournament, with 99 runs at a strike rate of 225, and an average of 33. During the group stage clash against Pakistan, he took on Shaheen Afridi in the first over to set the tempo for India in the run chase.

The two arch-rivals are set to face off once again in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025. The contest is scheduled to be held at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news