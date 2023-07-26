"You cannot think of a better option than him at No. 4" - Aakash Chopra on a fit and available Shreyas Iyer's place in India's World Cup squad

Aakash Chopra reckons a fit and available Shreyas Iyer is the best option for India at the No. 4 position for the ODI World Cup at home later this year.

The Men in Blue face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series, with the first game to be played in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday (July 27). Iyer, who's recuperating from back surgery, is not part of the 17-member Indian squad for the three ODIs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the potential candidates for the No. 4 position in India's World Cup squad. He reckons Iyer is the best option:

"Who generally plays at No. 4 or used to play? Shreyas Iyer played at No. 4 and in whatever matches he has played, Shreyas Iyer has actually done really well.

"Things became slightly topsy-turvy after his unavailability, but if Shreyas Iyer is fit and available, you cannot think of a better option than him at No. 4 at this point in time."

However, the former Indian opener pointed out that the Mumbai batter will have limited time to regain his form and fitness:

"However, the first thing is his availability because he has not yet started playing. He is not part of the team that is currently there in the West Indies. Then you see the Asia Cup, three matches vs Australia and then the World Cup. So you have to get your fitness and form within one month."

Shreyas has amassed 1631 runs at an impressive average of 46.60 in 42 ODIs. He scored 724 runs at an excellent average of 55.69 in 17 in ODIs last year but hasn't played a competitive game since March.

"You might see Suryakumar Yadav as a potential No. 4" - Aakash Chopra on backup for Shreyas Iyer in India's World Cup squad

Suryakumar Yadav has aggregated 433 runs at an underwhelming average of 24.05 in 23 ODIs.

Aakash Chopra reckons Suryakumar Yadav is a potential backup for Shreyas Iyer for the No. 4 spot:

"If God forbid Shreyas Iyer isn't available or he doesn't regain his form, you need an option, and there you might see Suryakumar Yadav as a potential No. 4.

"Suryakumar Yadav is a T20 rockstar, but whatever he has played in ODIs, firstly he hasn't played too much, he has not been able to secure his place."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the unconventional player has been criticised at times for his overaggressive approach in ODI cricket:

"Sometimes the observation of outsiders was that he can give himself a little more time - you try to play ODI cricket too in the T20 mode, you try a little too hard - that has been a slight criticism for him."

Chopra feels Rohit Sharma and Co. will and should bat Suryakumar at No. 4 against the West Windies. He added that an extended run at the position will help him remain in the team management's scheme of things ahead of the World Cup.

Poll : Who should be India's preferred No. 4 batter for World Cup 2023? Shreyas Iyer Suryakumar Yadav 0 votes