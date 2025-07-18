“You’ve been my biggest cheerleader” - Palash Muchhal shares heartwarming birthday post for Indian opener Smriti Mandhana [In Pictures]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Jul 18, 2025 17:26 IST
Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana (Image via Instagram-@palash_muchhal)
Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana (Image via Instagram-@palash_muchhal)

Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal shared a heartfelt post on social media on Friday, July 18, to celebrate the birthday of his girlfriend and Indian opener Smriti Mandhana. The Indian vice-captain, who turned 29, is currently in England for the ongoing three-match ODI series.

To mark the occasion, Palash shared an Instagram post featuring three pictures, accompanied by the following caption:

“From the very start, you’ve been my calm in the chaos, my biggest cheerleader, and the most inspiring soul I know — on the field and off it, You’ve shown me what grace under pressure looks like & what quiet strength truly is. Happiest Birthday Smritzzzzzzzzz ❤️🧿 @smriti_mandhana.”
On the cricketing front, Smriti Mandhana was last seen in action during the first ODI against England, held on Wednesday, July 16, at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Batting first, the hosts posted 258/6 in their 50 overs, with Sophia Dunkley leading the charge with 83 off 92 balls.

In reply, India’s top order featured Pratika Rawal (36), Smriti Mandhana (28), and Harleen Deol (27), each of whom got off to promising starts but couldn’t capitalize to make significant scores.

In the middle order, Jemimah Rodrigues contributed a valuable 48, while Deepti Sharma anchored the chase with an unbeaten 62 off 64 balls, helping India secure a four-wicket win with 10 deliveries to spare.

Smriti Mandhana is the No. 1-ranked women's ODI batter

India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana continues to lead the ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings, holding the No. 1 spot with 727 rating points. The stylish left-hander has represented India in 103 ODIs, scoring 4,501 runs at an impressive average of 46.40 and a strike rate of 87.92. Her ODI tally includes 31 half-centuries and 11 centuries.

In T20Is, Mandhana is ranked No. 3 in the ICC batting charts. She has played 153 matches in the format, scoring 3,982 runs at an average of 29.93 and a strike rate of 123.97, including 31 half-centuries and one century.

Mandhana has also featured in seven Test matches, where she has scored 629 runs at a remarkable average of 57.18, with three half-centuries and two centuries to her name.

