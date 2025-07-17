Deepti Sharma credits IPL 2025 captain for her one-handed six in ENG vs IND 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

India women's all-rounder Deepti Sharma has credited men’s team wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for inspiring the one-handed six she executed during the first ODI of the three-match series against England. The match was held on Wednesday, July 16, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Ad

Batting first, England posted 258/6 in their 50 overs, with Sophia Dunkley anchoring the innings with a knock of 83 off 92 balls, including nine fours. For India, Sneh Rana and Kranti Goud picked up two wickets each.

In reply, India chased down the target with four wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare, thanks in large part to Deepti Sharma’s unbeaten knock of 62 off 64 deliveries. Her innings included three boundaries and a six that grabbed everyone's attention.

Ad

Trending

In the 38th over of India’s innings, Lauren Bell bowled a slot delivery outside off. Deepti struck it cleanly over deep midwicket for a six, remarkably executing the shot with just one hand, as her bottom hand came off the bat during the follow-through.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking at the post-match presentation after being named Player of the Match, the 27-year-old was asked about her one-handed six. In response, she said:

“I play these shots in practice, I picked that up from Rishabh Pant," [as quoted by Cricbuzz].

Deepti has represented India in 107 ODIs, scoring 2,362 runs at an average of 36.33, including 14 half-centuries and one century. The off-spinner has also taken 135 wickets, including three five-wicket hauls.

Ad

Rishabh Pant on the brink of becoming India’s top Test six-hitter

Rishabh Pant has been in excellent form in the ongoing England vs India 2025 Test series. In the three Tests played so far, the southpaw has scored 425 runs in six innings at an impressive average of 70.83, including two fifties and two centuries. He has also hit 15 sixes in the series.

Ad

Overall, the wicketkeeper-batter has struck 88 sixes in Test cricket, placing him second on the list of Indians with the most Test maximums, just behind former opener Virender Sehwag, who leads with 91.

Pant will return to action when India face England in the fourth Test of the series, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 23, in Manchester.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news