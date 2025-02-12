“You want to do a Naatu Naatu step” - Former India cricketer meets Ram Charan

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to social media to share his meeting with actor and film producer Ram Charan. Kaif shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter), where he can be seen posing with the Tollywood superstar.

Kaif met the star actor on the sidelines of an Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) event in Mumbai.

In his tweet, the 44-year-old emphasized that one would want to do a Naatu Naatu step when they meet Ram Charan. 'Naatu Naatu' is a famous song from the movie 'RRR'. Kaif also praised the movie star for his down to earth personality.

"You meet him and you want to do a Naatu Naatu step. Such a global super star but so down to earth. You made all of us proud. Best wishes for many more hits. #ramcharan," he tweeted.

Earlier, Kaif had also posted a picture with renowned Bollywood personality Amitabh Bachchan during an ISPL match in Mumbai.

Mohammad Kaif on importance of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for India at 2025 Champions Trophy

India are set to begin their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. Since the Men in Blue are not traveling to Pakistan due to security concerns, their matches will be played in Dubai.

Kaif, talking on his YouTube channel, had earlier opined that India will win matches at the Champions Trophy only if veteran batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli perform well.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli holding the tricolor, that picture is etched in my mind. They looked determined after losing the ODI World Cup final and went on to win the T20 World Cup. You need them for the Champions Trophy. One is 37 years old, another is 36. They won't play much longer. Give them your blessings because they are great players who still have much to offer," he had said (via The Times of India).

"Rohit provides the start by batting faster, and Kohli builds on that foundation, batting till the end. If they play well, only then you can win matches in Dubai," Kaif had added.

India will play their last match before the eight-team ICC event against England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. They have already wrapped up the series after winning the first two games.

