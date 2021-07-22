"You want TRP? Why so many restrictions on bowlers"- Shoaib Akhtar slams ICC

Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at the International Cricket Council (ICC) for introducing many rules in cricket that do not favor bowlers.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Cricket, the former Pakistani pace bowler gave his opinion on if the current fast bowlers no longer had the 'X-factor' and if they had lost their sheen.

Akhtar feels the quality of fast bowling has deteriorated, and the new ICC rules, like fielding restrictions, free hit, shorter boundaries, and two new balls, have impacted the bowlers' performance negatively.

The 45-year-old believed the board could get more viewership numbers if the batters dominated, but it was impossible for the sport to get new 'characters' under the new rules.

He concluded by saying that there was an embargo on cricket at the moment.

"How can the sheen remain the same? You see the deterioration all around the world. How many fast bowlers can clock more than 150 kmph consistently? And how many people are allowed to play according to the new restrictions. ICC has put a lot of restrictions. What do you want? You want TRP, you get it. But if you want to see the characters on the field, you need to lift the restrictions. There is an embargo on cricket."

Shoaib Akhtar was one of the most feared fast bowlers of his era

Shoaib Akhtar represented the Pakistan cricket team in all three formats

Shoaib Akhtar began his career in an era when rules were more catered towards bowlers than batters. The speedster was one of the most feared bowlers ever, picking up 444 international wickets in 224 appearances.

Like Shoaib Akhtar, many members of the cricket universe feel that the rules of the sport now favor the batters more than ever before.

Using two new balls in an ODI match reduces the possibility of reverse swing, thereby increasing the chances of bowlers leaking runs in the death overs.

Fielding restrictions in powerplay overs also work against bowlers. It will be interesting to see if the ICC considers changing the rules in the near future.

What are the things you have always been told but you've never listened?

This was mine, whats yours. pic.twitter.com/nb6u60vrh4 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 18, 2021

Edited by Arjun Panchadar