"You will make a century today" - Fawad Alam reveals his mother's prediction about his century

Pakistan batter Fawad Alam has revealed his mother predicted he will score a century on the morning of the first day’s play of the second Test against the West Indies.

Fawad Alam came out to bat when his team was in dire stress after losing their top three batters with just two runs on the board. After struggling with cramps towards the end of the first day, he went on to complete his century on Day 3 and remained not out on 124.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the close of play on Day 3, the southpaw said that his mother called him just before leaving the hotel on Day 1. Alam added that she predicted that he would make a century.

“Ammi (mother) had called me on the first day of the match, before we left for the ground, at about 8 in the morning, which is 6 (in the evening) there (Pakistan). Ammi just told me that, 'Go, you will make a century today'. I don’t know if it was my mother’s blessings.”

After spending over 10 years in hiatus, the 35-year-old made a comeback to the Pakistan Test team in August 2020. The century in the second Test against West Indies was his fourth in the ensuing year.

“My motivation and inspiration has been my Walid Saab” – Fawad Alam

Fawad Alam (L) built a crucial partnership with Babar Azam on Day 1

Fawad Alam attributed the motivation behind his success to his father Tariq Alam. He was a cricketer himself, having played 109 first-class matches and 64 List A matches in his career.

Being a cricketer who has gone through the ups and downs, his father has been able to guide him well, states Alam.

“Walid Saab (father) told me to go and raise your bat once in West Indies as well. My motivation and inspiration has been my Walid Saab. He himself was a cricketer. That makes a lot of difference. Ups and downs happen in everyone’s career. He has gone through that himself. He always motivated me. He told me to keep performing, to do whatever is there in your hands.”

Riding on the back of Fawad Alam’s century, Pakistan found themselves in a strong position in the second Test. They declared their first innings for 302/9. The West Indies were placed at 39/3 at the end of Day 3.

I am taking substance over style; Production over aesthetics any-day. Fawad Alam deserves every run and more that the cricketing gods deem necessary for him. 4 centuries in the last 12 months since he returned👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) August 22, 2021

Edited by Anantaajith Ra