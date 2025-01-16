Pakistan have announced their playing 11 for their upcoming first Test of the two-match series against the West Indies, which starts on Friday, January 17 at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Right-hand batter Muhammad Hurraira has also been selected and will make his Test debut.

This is the last Test series for both the teams in the current World Test Championship cycle. Pakistan recently registered a home Test series win over England, coming from behind to seal the series 2-1. West Indies, on the other hand, have only won two Tests in the ongoing cycle so far.

Ahead of the first Test, Pakistan announced their playing 11 and handed Muhammad Hurraira his debut. The 22-year-old had stacked up runs in the domestic circuit, scoring 3427 runs in 44 first-class matches. He was also part of the Pakistan Shaheens that played against West Indies in the three-day warm-up game, scoring 74 and 80 in the two innings. He replaces Saim Ayub, who misses out due to injury.

The line-up also sees a few more changes. Babar Azam, who was left out for Pakistan's last home Test outing against England, returns to the line-up after impressive showings in South Africa. Additionally, Khurram Shahzad retains his place as the lone spinner and Zahid Mahmood has been replaced by Abrar Ahmed, who makes a comeback in whites

Pakistan's Playing XI for the first Test against West Indies: Shan Masood (c), Muhammad Hurraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Khurram Shahzad, and Abrar Ahmed.

West Indies play against Pakistan in Pakistan for the first time since 2006

West Indies will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 19 years. The two sides last faced each other in the last cycle of the World Test Championship in 2021, where the two-Test series was drawn 1-1.

Both teams do not stand a chance to qualify for the final of the Test Championship, and will hope to end their respective campaigns on a high.

