Younis Khan not pleased with Pakistan's overreliance on Babar Azam

Former batsman and the team's current batting coach Younis Khan has said that Pakistan should not become overly reliant on Babar Azam.

Younis Khan implored the Pakistan team management to search for suitable replacements in case a key player like Babar Azam gets ruled out of a series. He said that Babar Azam's absence should not have impacted the team's performances in their recent tour of New Zealand.

“We should not rely on Babar Azam alone. We need to have proper replacements. Babar is a big player. The captain and most important player being unfit led to an unsuccessful series against New Zealand. If Babar Azam is not available, that does not mean we should lose," said Younis Khan.

On being asked during a virtual conference whether the rookies need to be dropped from the national side, Younis Khan maintained that players should get extended chances to prove themselves on the big stage.

“We will have to trust them and not remove them after just a few performances. Intruding too much can lead to the player being in two minds. Players should be allowed a certain level of freedom and ownership, which can improve their performances. Players should get extended chances for at least three to four series," stated Younis Khan.

Pakistan have an advantage over South Africa in Karachi: Younis Khan

Younis Khan also shared his thoughts on Pakistan's upcoming home series against South Africa.

The veteran batsman said that the Men in Green should have an advantage over the visitors due to their familiarity with the conditions and the pitches that could be on offer. However, he feels that Pakistan would need to score big in the first innings to make the most of that advantage, saying in this regard:

“Pakistan should have an advantage over South Africa in Karachi due to the home conditions. The pitch in Karachi has always been supportive. It favours both batsmen and bowlers alike. It supports spin while swing comes into play later in the day. Pakistan will have to score big in their first innings. This would help our bowlers significantly. You have to win at least six to seven sessions in a game to win it."

The two-Test series between Pakistan and South Africa commences on January 26, and it will be followed by three T20Is.

