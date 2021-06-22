Younis Khan was unhappy with PCB's decision to send Mohammad Yousuf to Pakistan training camp - Reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Younis Khan mutually agreed to part ways earlier today, just six months after the board appointed him as the men's team's batting coach.

While the PCB did not state any reason for Younis Khan's departure, a report has now emerged claiming that the former Pakistan skipper was unhappy with Mohammad Yousuf's involvement in the training camp. Yousuf had joined the Pakistan training camp ahead of their home series against South Africa to improve the squad's coordination.

A source has revealed to thenews.com.pk that Younis was not satisfied with PCB's decision to involve Yousuf. Khan also reportedly had reservations over the methods adopted by the coaches at the National High Performance Center.

"Younis Khan and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) went their separate ways, owing to serious differences," the source stated.

PCB statement on Younis Khan



More details ⬇️ https://t.co/BVvfdxn6Cp — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) June 22, 2021

Younis Khan has had many issues with the Pakistan Cricket Board in the past

This is not the first time Younis Khan has had problems with the Pakistan Cricket Board. He had some differences with the top officials during his playing days as well. In 2006, Khan suddenly resigned as the Pakistan cricket team's captain.

After retirement, Younis went to Lahore for a Level III coaching course at the National Cricket Academy, but he did not attend because the organizers did not make prior arrangements for his accommodation. A few months later, the board offered him the role of the U-19 team's coach, which Younis declined.

"It was time to move in different directions"



Wasim Khan, CEO PCB, on mutually agreed departure of batting coach Younis Khan.#Cricket pic.twitter.com/5k06dNBvV3 — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) June 22, 2021

Quite a few fans were surprised when the PCB announced him as the new batting coach of the men's team in 2020. It came to light that the PCB CEO Wasim Khan had personally asked Younis Khan to take up the role.

Younis was expected to be the team's coach until the 2022 T20 World Cup. However, he has left his job even before the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. Khan's unexpected departure means the men's team will likely play in the upcoming tours of England and the West Indies without a batting coach.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee