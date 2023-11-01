"Your ability is not your problem but there are a lot of other problems" - Irfan Pathan on Bangladesh's dismal run in 2023 World Cup

Irfan Pathan feels Bangladesh's off-field issues, more than lack of ability, are responsible for their recent downfall.

Pakistan annihilated the Bangla Tigers by seven wickets with 17.3 overs to spare in their 2023 World Cup clash in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 31. The loss meant that Shakib Al Hasan and Co. became the first team to be officially eliminated from the semi-final race.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked about Bangladesh's defeat potentially implying that they might not qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy, to which he responded:

"It's a massive fall. It's not that this team doesn't have players who go out and play leagues. Mustafizur Rahman goes and plays leagues. Mahmudullah has been playing cricket for many years. You will see Taskin Ahmed playing leagues abroad. You will see a No. 1 all-rounder in Shakib Al Hasan."

The former India all-rounder added:

"They are quality players but these quality players are unable to combine and perform. It means your ability is not your problem but there are a lot of other problems. Bangladesh will have to improve things both on and off the field."

Bangladesh started their World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win against Afghanistan. However, they have suffered six consecutive defeats after that and potentially need to win their remaining two games to have a chance of finishing in the top eight and qualifying for the Champions Trophy.

"Why is Tamim not here?" - Irfan Pathan questions Tamim Iqbal's omission from Bangladesh's World Cup squad

Tamim Iqbal was left out of Bangladesh's World Cup squad. [P/C: Getty]

Irfan Pathan cited Tamim Iqbal's exclusion as an example of Bangladesh's off-field problems. He said:

"I am repeatedly saying that their cricket is going down because of their mistakes only. The on-field and off-field things you see and hear, Tamim should have been here. Why is Tamim not here?"

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the veteran opener's omission was mismanaged. He explained:

"He was scoring runs consistently till a year ago. But Tamim is not there in the World Cup. Why is he not there - because he wasn't given his number for batting or whatever, or you didn't manage him properly as the team management or coaches, and a lot of negativity came to the forefront."

Pathan concluded by pointing out that the Bangladesh fans are extremely passionate and that they deserve better performances from their team.

