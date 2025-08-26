“Your inconsistent favourites might have to make way” - When an Indian legend slammed management for ignoring Cheteshwar Pujara from 2014 Asia Cup

Cheteshwar Pujara is currently in the news following his retirement from Test cricket. Several former cricketers lauded the 103 Test veteran for his extraordinary achievements in the longest format. In a 2014 interview, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believed that Pujara would’ve made a case for himself in the 50-over format as well. The 76-year-old even slammed the team management for ignoring him in the India playing XI against Afghanistan.

The remarks came as the Men in Blue were already knocked out of the 2014 Asia Cup following back-to-back losses against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. India, however, won the first and last game against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, respectively.

Gavaskar told Star Sports (via ESPNcricinfo):

"Are you worried that Cheteshwar Pujara will score runs so that your favourites who are not consistent might have to make way?”

“Very hard to understand, to be honest with you, it's baffling. Some of the players have been playing non-stop; they need a bit of a break before the World T20 starts. The second thing is if you are not going to give the reserve players a chance, then when are they going to play?” he added.

The commentator further slammed the team for their complacency:

“This is what breeds complacency, guys know, kuch bhi karoon, team main hoon (whatever I do, I'm in the team)”

India's stand-in captain Virat Kohli had defended his decision, citing that the team was in a transition phase. He said at the toss (via ESPNcricinfo):

“It is important the team gets confidence from playing one unit; you have to be patient with this side. We are in a transition phase as far as one-days are concerned. We have shown great fight in this tournament. People have to be patient with us; we surely have the talent, but we will have to wait for the experience to come.”

Notably, India backed Ajinkya Rahane despite managing scores of 22 and 23 against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, respectively. The Mumbai batter scored 73 and 56 against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, respectively.

Pujara played only five ODIs for India, managing 51 runs. He played his first two games against Zimbabwe, scoring 13 and 0, in August 2013. The right-hander then played his last three games against Bangladesh, returning with a string of low scores (0, 11 & 27) in June 2014.

Notably, the 2014 Asia Cup took place in February-March 2014.

“Take a bow” – Sunil Gavaskar gives a fitting tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara on his successful career

Sunil Gavaskar gave a fitting tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara for his contributions in Test cricket. He recently told The Times of India:

“Took endless blows for Indian cricket but never took a backward step. Hopefully, Indian cricket will use his experience and expertise to teach young budding cricketers that whatever they become in life is because of Indian cricket, and it should come above anything and everything. Take a bow, Cheteshwar! You have made India proud.”

Cheteshwar Pujara amassed 7,195 runs in 103 Tests, averaging 43.60, including 19 tons and 35 half-centuries. The 37-year-old won the 2018-19 and 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Meanwhile, in List-A cricket, Pujara scored 5759 runs in 130 matches at an average of 57.01, comprising 16 tons and 34 fifties.

