"Your opener is taking 10 seconds before facing a ball" - Misbah-ul-Haq shares funny anecdotes from a Test match vs SL

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who is currently playing in the Legends League Cricket 2022, recently shared a funny incident from a Test against Sri Lanka.

The 47-year-old batsman, who represented Pakistan in 75 Tests, has been part of many historic wins. Speaking on the sidelines of the tournament for the retired cricketers, Misbah shared an encounter with him and former Sri Lanka captains Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.

In a video uploaded by the organizers, Misbah-ul-Haq said:

"I remember a Test match against Sri Lanka and I was batting. I was taking a little bit more time in the crease to settle down and [Kumar] Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene were at me from behind, saying what's happening man, why are you taking that much time."

He added:

"I just turned around and said I was just taking guard and I started trolling them, saying your openers take 10 second before facing a ball even when the bowlers are ready. The other opener used to check every cricket gear and then kissed the bat before taking guard. That was a funny moment and they were just laughing hiding their faces behind their hands."

Misbah has accumulated 5222 runs at an average of 46.62, including 10 centuries and 39 fifties. He has led Pakistan in 56 games, winning 26 of those while 11 ended in a draw.

Misbah-ul-Haq laments missing the scoop in the T20 WC 2007 final vs India

The former Pakistan cricketer was an integral member of the middle-order during his playing days. While he won innumerable games for his side, leaving the T20 World Cup at the Wanderers in 2007 against arch-rivals India still haunts him.

Throwing light on the same during a chat with Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-ul-Haq said:

“In 2007, I always say that throughout every game, I scored so many fours playing that shot. Even with the fine leg in place, I was taking singles while playing that shot against Australia. Against spinners, I used to beat fine leg with that shot."

He added:

“So, you can say I got overconfident. I mistimed the shot on which I had the most confidence."

Speaking on the historic game, Mishbah kept Pakistan in the hunt after they were reduced to 77/6 in 12 overs in pursuit of 153 runs. He took the game deep to bring the equation to 13 runs off the last over.

He struck a massive six off Joginder Sharma before scooping one to Sreesanth positioned at fine-leg to leave the game in the ground.

