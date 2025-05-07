“Your presence and impact will echo in that dressing room forever” - Cricket fraternity reacts as Rohit Sharma retires from Test cricket

The cricketing fraternity came together to bid farewell to Rohit Sharma after the veteran Indian announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday, May 7. The 38-year-old shared the news through an Instagram story, where he wrote:

"Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honor to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format.”

The right-handed batter made his Test debut in 2013 and went on to represent the nation in 67 matches over the years. The Mumbai batter accumulated 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, registering 12 centuries and 18 fifties, with a personal best of 212 against South Africa in 2019. As captain, Rohit led India in 24 Tests, guiding the team to 12 wins, nine losses, and three draws.

Following the veteran's retirement announcement, the cricketing fraternity flooded social media with heartfelt tributes and messages of appreciation. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took to Instagram to share his thoughts, writing:

“Your presence and impact will echo in that dressing room forever. Always love, @rohitsharma45 bhai.”

Meanwhile, KL Rahul shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram story, writing:

“Been an absolute honour opening the batting with you, playing with and under your leadership. Congratulations on all your achievements. Will miss u in the dressing room.”

KL Rahul shared a heartfelt message for Rohit (Image via Instagram-@klrahul)

Several other cricketers also shared their reactions:

“The walks from the pavilion, the silent understanding between the 22 yards, the shared laughs in the dressing room, and the dominating mindset in the middle. Glad to have shared these memories in the whites with you,” Mayank Agarwal wrote on X.

“Congratulations @ImR045 on your test career. 2021 test series in England will be remembered for your heroics. Go well in your next phase,” former cricketer Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the Men in Blue in ODI cricket

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday, May 7, but will continue to represent and lead India in the 50-over format. The 38-year-old has captained the national side in 56 ODIs, securing 42 wins and boasting an impressive win percentage of 77.27. Most recently, he led India to victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Over the course of his ODI career, Rohit has played in 273 matches, amassing 11,168 runs at an average of 48.76. His record includes 58 half-centuries and 32 centuries, with a career-best score of 264.

