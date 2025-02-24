YouTuber IShowSpeed’s hilarious reaction to Virat Kohli’s century in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

American YouTuber IShowSpeed is a huge fan of star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The YouTube star did not watch Kohli's century against Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy match live, but one of his fans sent him a video of Kohli's winning shot, which drew a hilarious reaction from the streamer.

Despite being an American, IShowSpeed has always cheered for India in cricket matches against Pakistan. In 2024, the YouTube star even traveled to New York to watch the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Stadium.

This time though, IShowSpeed did not travel to Dubai for the greatest rivalry, but he was delighted to see India win the match, with Virat Kohli scoring a ton. Here's what the YouTube star said:

"Against Pakistan? Rocch!! Another f***ing century from the GOAT."

Speed refers to Indian captain Rohit Sharma as 'Rocch'. He had a huge smile on his face after watching the winning shot from Virat that helped him complete his 51st century in one-day international matches.

IShowSpeed traveled to Ahmedabad to cheer for Virat Kohli in India vs Pakistan 2023 Cricket World Cup match

As mentioned above, IShowSpeed was in attendance for the 2024 T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan last year in New York. A year before that, the American streamer traveled to Ahmedabad to enjoy the greatest rivalry of cricket at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

IShowSpeed wore a Team India jersey, with Virat Kohli's name and jersey number 18 written on the back. Unfortunately for Speed though, his favorite cricketer could not score big in that game.

India will likely play their next match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. India is scheduled to host the mega event later this year. It will be interesting to see if IShowSpeed returns to India to cheer for the Men in Blue.

