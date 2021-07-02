Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan register for the second edition of LPL

Ace all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan and Yusuf Pathan are among the big names to have registered for the second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). As per reports, cricketers from 11 different countries have registered for the T20 league.

Ahead of the exciting draft, the vice president of Sri Lanka Cricket Ravin Wickremaratne said more players are interested in taking up assignments in the LPL. While speaking about the success of the first season of the LPL, Wickremaratne said:

"Last year's success has certainly made a difference with more players from cricket-playing countries looking forward to playing in the LPL, which is a very good sign for the league and cricket in Sri Lanka."

Yusuf Pathan, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, will be keen to find a buyer in the upcoming edition of the tournament. He was last seen plying his trade for India Legends during the Road Safety World Series. Incidentally, Yusuf Pathan's brother Irfan is a part of the Kandy Tuskers side.

Apart from all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, six Bangladeshi cricketers, including limited-overs skipper Tamim Iqbal, have registered for the second edition of the LPL. It will be interesting to see if they get the NOC from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to participate.

South Africa's limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma has also registered for the draft of LPL 2021 along with teammates Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Shakib, Faulkner, Bavuma register for LPL 2

• Khawaja, Rutherford, Pooran, Cutting, Dunk, Rampaul and Ferguson also in draw

Shakib, Faulkner, Bavuma register for LPL 2

• Khawaja, Rutherford, Pooran, Cutting, Dunk, Rampaul and Ferguson also in draw

• Top Bangladesh players Tamim, Taskin, Liton & Soumya available for selection

Veteran Australian all-rounder James Faulkner is expected to be a hot property during the auction of the LPL following his excellent performances in the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League. A couple of West Indies cricketers have also registered for the draft.

List of international players to have registered for LPL 2:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mehdy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, James Faulkner, Ben Cutting

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit, Ravi Rampaul, Dwayne Smith, Denesh Ramdin, Johnson Charles, Rowman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Ravi Rampaul

Pakistan: Haris Sohail, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammed Hasnain, Mohammed Irfan, Shoaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Anwar Ali, Ammad Butt

South Africa: Rilee Rossouw, David Wiese, Jon Jon Trevor Smuts, Morne Morkel, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hardus Viljoen, David Wiese

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan, Mohammed Shahzad, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen Ul Haq, Usman Shinwari, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad

