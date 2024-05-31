Yuvraj Singh named captain of Team India Champions for WCL; Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan also in squad

2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh will captain Team India Champions in the inaugural World Championship of Legends tournament. The competition will take place in the UK from July 3 to 13, with the support of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Apart from Team India Champions, five other teams namely Pakistan Champions, England Champions, South Africa Champions, Australia Champions, and West Indies Champions will also participate in the tournament.

The Indian squad was announced earlier today featuring some big names like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, RP Singh, Rahul Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, and others. Here is the 14-man squad:

India squad: Yuvraj Singh (c), Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Gurkreet Mann, Harbhajan Singh, Rahul Sharma, Naman Ojha, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Vinay Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni.

"The NatWest Finals still evoke unforgettable emotions" - Yuvraj Singh keen to lead India Champions in England

As mentioned ahead, England will play host to this grand competition in July. Indian captain Yuvraj Singh has fond memories of playing in the UK, where he won the NatWest series with the Men in Blue back in 2002. Sharing his views on the upcoming championship in England, Yuvraj said:

"The NatWest Finals still evoke unforgettable emotions. I am eagerly looking forward to the incredible atmosphere, the enthusiastic fans, and the vibrant crowds that make playing in the UK such a unique and memorable experience."

This tournament will also feature a mouth-watering clash between India Champions and Pakistan Champions on July 6 at Edgbaston. Before that, Yuvraj will lead his men against England Champions on July 3 and against West Indies Champions on July 5.

India will also play against Australia Champions on July 8 and South Africa Champions on July 10. The semifinals will happen on July 12, while the final will take place on July 13.

