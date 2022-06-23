"Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost" - Yuvraj Singh on Rohit Sharma completing 15 years in international cricket

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma completed 15 years in international cricket on Thursday. The batting star shared a special message on his social media accounts after the stunning milestone.

Sharma's close friend and former teammate Yuvraj Singh lauded him for the accomplishment. In an Instagram story, Singh mentioned how the batter has been exceptional in the last 15 years.

The two-time World Cup winner further suggested that there are still many more things that Rohit is going to achieve in his cricketing career.

Yuvraj Singh wrote:

"15 saal, bemisal! More power to you, Hitman. Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost."

Meanwhile, both Singh and Sharma have shared great camaraderie with each other, both on and off the field. The two shared the Indian dressing room for several years and they both played a major role in the team's T20 World Cup win in 2007.

Rohit Sharma to lead India against England

Team India are set to take on hosts England in the rescheduled fifth Test of their series. The much-awaited contest is set to begin on July 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The visitors currently lead the five-match series by 2-1 and have a significant chance of securing yet another monumental series win on English soil. Sharma will lead the Indian side in the crucial encounter.

Following the red-ball fixture, the two cricketing giants will then lock horns in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The visitors. are currently playing a four-day warmup fixture against Leicestershire.

India are currently at 90/5 on day 1 with Virat Kohli (9) batting alongside KS Bharat (6).

India's squad for the England Test: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk).

