Yuzvendra Chahal dances on 35th birthday with RJ Mahvash, Shikhar Dhawan and friends [Watch]

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was seen celebrating his 35th birthday on Wednesday, July 23, dancing alongside RJ Mahvash, former batter Shikhar Dhawan, and close friends. He wore a light beige T-shirt paired with dark brown trousers for the occasion.In a video shared on Instagram by @viralbhayani, Chahal is seen warmly embracing RJ Mahvash before breaking into a playful dance and sharing a light-hearted moment with Dhawan.On the cricketing front, 35-year-old is currently playing for Northamptonshire in their ongoing County Championship fixture against Middlesex at Merchant Taylors' School Ground.Asked to bat first, Middlesex piled on a massive 625/8 declared in 146 overs, courtesy of centuries from Max Holden (151), Kane Williamson (114), and Leus du Plooy (105*). Chahal endured a tough outing, finishing with figures of 0/175 in 43 overs.In response, Northamptonshire reached 126/4 at stumps on Day 2, with George Bartlett (19) and Saif Zaib (8) unbeaten at the crease.Yuzvendra Chahal has claimed 217 wickets for India across both white-ball formatsYuzvendra Chahal made his India debut in an ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2016. Since then, the leg-spinner has played 72 matches in the format, claiming 121 wickets at an average of 27.13 and a strike rate of 30.9. He has two five-wicket hauls to his name, with his last ODI appearance coming against New Zealand in January 2023.In T20 Internationals, the Haryana spinner has played 80 games, picking up 96 wickets at an average of 25.09 and an economy rate of 8.19. His best bowling figures in the format are 6/25. Chahal was also part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2024, although he didn't feature in a single match during the tournament.Additionally, Chahal remains the highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, with 221 scalps in 174 games, including a five-wicket haul.