Former Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas has stated that the Pakistan team needed to learn a thing or two from India's cricket team about scoring in tough situations. He said that whenever team India was in a spot of bother, some player or the other player had stood up and bailed them out of trouble.

Abbas wants the Pakistan team to emulate this quality of their arch-rivals. The Pakistan team has a habit of capitulating under pressure and triggering a batting collapse. Zaheer Abbas wants the Pakistan team to learn the art of absorbing pressure and capitalizing on scoring chances from Indian batsmen.

“You look at how their (India’s) batsmen perform nowadays. Whenever the team is in trouble, somebody comes in and scores. This is what I want Pakistan to learn,” Zaheer Abbas said in a Youtube show called Cricket Baaz.

“They (India) have learned this from us. What we taught everyone has been picked up very well, but now it’s time we learn something from them. Gavaskar used to say that ‘you should always learn from the opposition too’,” he added.

Pakistan batsmen must learn from Rohit Sharma: Zaheer Abbas

Zaheer Abbas also opined that those Pakistan batsmen who admire Rohit Sharma needed to learn from him.

Indian star opener Rohit Sharma had certainly transformed himself into one of the most consistent and dangerous white-ball batsmen in the world. Zaheer Abbas opined that if there are any Pakistan batsmen who admire Rohit's batting, they need to watch him closely and learn from him.

He maintained that they also need to look at his technique and understand what made him such a successful player for India.

“If you say that Rohit Sharma is good, then you should learn from him. Watch him, see how plays, observe his technique. I used to watch and learn from Hanif Mohammad, Rohan Kanhai. I didn’t go and train with them, I just learned after observing their batting," Zaheer Abbas said.

With Babar Azam leading the new generation of Pakistan batsmen, it will be interesting to see whether they incorporate the advice given to them by Zaheer Abbas.