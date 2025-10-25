Zaheer Khan picks X factor players for AUS vs IND 2025 T20I series

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan picked openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head as the X-factor players from India and Australia for the upcoming T20I series. The two teams will battle over five T20Is, starting in Canberra on Wednesday, October 29.

Abhishek has been in sensational form in T20Is, coming off Player of the Tournament honors in India's most recent 2025 Asia Cup triumph. The youngster is also atop the ICC T20I batter rankings heading into the Australian series.

Meanwhile, Head has struggled for form in T20Is this year, averaging a dismal 11.66 in nine outings. Yet, the dashing left-hander has thrived against India in the shortest format, averaging 36.42 at a strike rate of over 150 in eight games.

Zaheer also believes the Men in Blue will start as favorites in the five-match series in Australia.

"They (India) should be favorites based on how they've been going on doing their business in this format. It just looks challenging for any team to beat this Indian side. Add to that Bumrah is also back so that's definitely going to boost the bowling side of things. The batters have been fearless as well so it's definitely advantage India," he said on Cricbuzz (26:48).

India have won 24 out of their last 27 T20I games since the unbeaten run in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

"They'll use this opportunity to see if Dube can put his hand up" - Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan believes the T20Is against Australia offer another opportunity for India to test Shivam Dube's bowling skills. The tall all-rounder was one of India's surprising stars with the ball in the recent Asia Cup, picking up five wickets at an average of 20.20 and an economy of under 7.80.

With India opting for three spinners and batting till No. 8, Dube's bowling played a pivotal role in their Asia Cup triumph.

"Whether they have enough faith in Shivam Dube to do the job remains to be seen. They tried that in the UAE when Hardik was not available for the final. So they'll use this opportunity to see if Dube can put his hand up and contribute with one or two overs consistently," said Zaheer (via the aforementioned source).

Dube's bowling was especially crucial in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, when Hardik Pandya was out due to injury. Forced to bowl in the powerplay, Dube finished with excellent figures of 0/23 in three overs.

