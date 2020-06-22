Faisal Iqbal played for the airlines serving him the show cause notice

Faisal Iqbal among three former Pakistan cricketers issued show-cause notice

Zahid Ahmed, Faisal Iqbal, Azeem Hafeez were served show-cause notices for producing fake documents.

Three former Pakistani cricketers, including former batsman Faisal Iqbal, have been issued show-cause notices over fake Degrees and for providing wrong information to the official records, according to a report by Times of Islamabad. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is said to have served the notices to these players.

Among the three cricketers to have been nabbed, former Pakistan allrounder Zahid Ahmed was issued the notice for providing wrong information and producing fake degree and pace bowler Azeem Hafeez was issued the notice for producing fake degrees.

Former Test batsman, Faisal Iqbal, who is the nephew of batting great Javed Miandad, was issued a show cause notice for providing the wrong name and year of birth.

Right-handed batsman Faisal Iqbal represented Pakistan in 26 Tests and 18 ODIs scoring 1124 runs and 314 runs in each format respectively. Interestingly, Faisal Iqbal has also played for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) which has issued the show cause notice to him.

Iqbal was part of the PIA team which reached the finals of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Division One held at Karachi in January 2011. In the two innings of the final, he could only muster measly scores of 0(6) and 15(26).

While former pacer Azeem Hafeez represented Pakistan in 18 Tests and 15 ODIs, he picked up 63 wickets and 15 wickets respectively in each format.

Hafeez could not really find his spot in the star-studded lineup of Pakistan as the strength of fast bowling at the time was anchored by the likes of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

All-rounder Zahid Ahmed had a relatively short playing career out of the lot as he played only two One-day Internationals (ODIs) for Pakistan and could only scalp three wickets.