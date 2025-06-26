"Zarurat padegi to ghar se bulayange" - Former India batter reveals Rishabh Pant's savage reply to Ranji Trophy snub

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja recently recalled his first interaction with star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. The incident took place after the cricketer-turned-commentator was appointed as Delhi's Ranji Trophy coach for the season.

Ajay revealed that the captain was adamant that Pant should not be in the squad, while the selectors were keen to include the youngster. He stated that he asked the keeper-batter to come for the practice despite not being in the team.

Revealing Pant's response, Ajay here's what Ajay said on the Sony Sports Network (via Times Now):

"Bhaiya, rehne do na, jab zarurat padegi to ghar se bulayange. (Brother, let it be, they will call me from home when they need me)"

It is worth mentioning that Ajay's stint as Delhi head coach didn't last for long. He resigned from the post following a disagreement with the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant eventually made his First-Class debut in the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy season. He registered scores of 28 and 57 against Bengal in the outing.

Rishabh Pant slammed twin centuries in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Rishabh Pant was appointed as India's vice-captain for the side's ongoing five-match Test series against England. The southpaw stole the show with his batting exploits in the opening encounter at Headingley, Leeds.

After the visitors were put to bat first, Pant notched up his seventh Test century, scoring 134 runs off 178 balls. He crossed the 100-run mark in the subsequent essay as well, amassing 118 runs from 140 deliveries.

He became the first Indian wicketkeeper to hit twin tons in a Test match. Overall, he is the second stumper to do so after former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower, who recorded scores of 144 and 199* against South Africa in 2001.

However, Pant's heroics ultimately went in vain as England completed a stunning five-wicket victory. The hosts chased down a stiff 371-run target, scripting the tenth-highest fourth-innings run chase in the history of Test cricket.

The action now moves to Birmingham, where India and England will lock horns in the second Test. The match will be played at Edgbaston from July 2 to 6.

