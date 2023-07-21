Zim Afro T10 2023: Cape Town Samp Army complete player list in Zimbabwe T10 League

Zim Afro T10 2023, also known as Zimbabwe T10 league, is scheduled to be held in Harare, Zimbabwe, from July 20-29, 2023.

The Cape Town Samp Army, representing Cape Town in South Africa, will be one of the participating franchise cricket teams in the upcoming T10 league. Prior to the draft, they announced Rahmanullah Gurbaz as their icon player for the tournament.

During the draft, the Cape Town Army had the first opportunity to make their selection, and they opted for the in-form Zimbabwean all-rounder, Sean Williams. The Sri Lankan duo of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Maheesh Theekshana, who has made a mark playing for CSK in IPL 2023, were their international signings. Their international picks also included Afghanistan's Karim Janat.

Additionally, they added another Sri Lankan Chamika Karunaratne to their squad, along with the charismatic wicket celebration specialist, Sheldon Cottrell. In the local category round, they selected several talented Zimbabwean players such as Richard Ngarava, Cephas Zhuwao, Hamilton Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe.

To add experience and expertise to their squad, the Samp Army secured the services of two former Indian cricketing legends, Parthiv Patel and Stuart Binny. They completed their squad by selecting Mohammed Irfan, a former left-arm fast bowler from Pakistan, during the UAE talent round.

In summary, the Cape Town Samp Army has assembled a diverse squad with the inclusion of experienced players and exciting prospects from various cricket-playing nations.

Zim Afro T10 2023: Who is Cape Town Samp Army's Icon Player?

Zim Afro T10 2023: Cape Town Samp Army Players List for Zim Afro T10 2023

Players List: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka), Karim Janat (Afghanistan), Sean Williams, Sheldon Cottrell, Chamika Karunaratne, Peter Hatzoglou, Matthew Breetzke, Richard Ngarava, Cephas Zhuwao, Hamilton Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Parthiv Patel, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny.