Zim Afro T10 2023: How did the international players fare in Harare Hurricanes vs Durban Qalandars, Qualifier 2?

Durban Qalandars defeated Harare Hurricanes in the Qualifier 2 of the Zim Afro T10 at Harare.

After losing Qualifier 1 to Joburg Buffaloes early in the day, Durban Qalandars bounced back to win Qualifier two to set up a meeting with the Buffaloes once again, this time in the final.

Batting first, Harare Hurricanes had no answers to Brad Evans. The Zimbabwe star rattled the Hurricanes to end with four wickets. Samit Patel top-scored for the team and was one of the two players in double figures for the Hurricanes. They ended with a below-par total of 82.

Chasing 83 to win, Hazratullah Zazai held the batting order of Qalandars. Despite losing wickets in regular intervals, Qalandars managed to get over the line in the 9th over to win by four wickets.

Robin Uthappa (HH)

Robin Uthappa had a perfect start to the innings with two boundaries and a six. However, he could not continue and fell for 7-ball 17.

Evin Lewis (HH)

Evin Lewis went for a golden duck in Qualifier 2. He got out to Dupavillon early in the innings.

Regis Chakabva (HH)

Regis Chakabva did not disturb the scoring and departed for a 2-ball 0 while batting at number three.

Mohammad Nabi (HH)

Mohammad Nabi notched up four runs from three deliveries with one four. Nabi ended with 1 for 17 in his two overs.

Irfan Pathan (HH)

Irfan Pathan made just five runs from seven deliveries while batting in the lower order. He could not make an impact today.

Samit Patel (HH)

Samit Patel played the rescue knock for the Hurricanes. The veteran all-rounder smashed two sixes and a four for his unbeaten 23-ball 39.

Luke Jongwe (HH)

Luke Jongwe was expensive but ended with two wickets. He bagged two wickets from his two overs while giving away 25 runs.

Sreesanth (HH)

Sreesanth was taken for runs today. The former Indian pacer bowled 1.4 overs and went for 21 runs.

Brad Evans (DB)

Brad Evans won the player of the match for his excellent bowling display. He bagged four wickets in his two overs while giving away just 16 runs.

Azmatullah Omarzai (DB)

Azmatullah Omarzai gave away just 12 runs from his two overs. Apart from that, he mustered 10* from five deliveries.

Hazratullah Zazai (DB)

Hazratullah Zazai was the top-scorer for Durban Qalandars. He notched up 25 runs from just 16 deliveries with five fours to his name.

Tim Seifert (DB)

Tim Seifert departed early after making 4 runs from 3 deliveries today. Tim Seifert will be keen for a better performance in the final.

Andre Fletcher (DB)

Andre Fletcher, the top-scorer for Qalandars in Qualifier 1, could not repeat his attack here. Fletcher got out for just 1 run.

Craig Ervine (DB)

Craig Ervine remained unbeaten at six off seven deliveries. He helped the team to cross the line with ease.

Asif Ali (DB)

Asif Ali smoked two sixes and helped Qalandars to get closer to the total. He notched up 18 runs from just six deliveries.