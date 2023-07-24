Zim Afro T10 2023: How did the international players fare in Harare Hurricanes vs Joburg Buffaloes, Match 10?

Harare Hurricanes continued their winning momentum as they secured a hard-fought two-run victory over Joburg Buffaloes in the 10th match of the Zim Afro T10, 2023.

After being asked to bat, Harare Hurricanes posted a total of 106/6 in 10 overs, thanks to a well-composed knock from Robin Uthappa. The former Indian batter scored 31 runs off just 20 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes.

In reply, Nandre Burger bowled an economical spell and picked up three wickets as the team restricted Joburg Buffaloes to 104/7 after the completion of 10 overs. Ravi Bopara remained unbeaten on 39 off 19 balls, but he failed to get his team over the line.

On that note, here is a look at how the international stars fared in the 10th game of the Zim Afro T10 2023.

Robin Uthappa (HH)

Robin Uthappa helped the Hurricanes get off to a blistering start with the bat. The veteran Indian batter played a brilliant knock of 31 runs off just 20 deliveries at a strike rate of 155.

Evin Lewis (HH)

The Caribbean batter looked in a solid touch as he played a quick-fire knock of 19 runs off nine balls with the help of one boundary and two sixes.

Regis Chakabva (HH)

Regis Chakabva failed to trouble the scorers as the wicketkeeper batter got out after scoring just four runs off two balls.

Eoin Morgan (HH)

Eoin Morgan failed to provide a strong finish to the team. The veteran Englishmen scored 12 runs off as many balls but failed to convert it into a big knock.

Mohammad Nabi (HH)

Mohammad Nabi failed to make an impact in the game with both bat and ball. Batting at six, the Afghan all-rounder got out after scoring just two runs. He proved to be a bit expensive with the ball as well, as he went for 31 runs in his two overs.

Irfan Pathan (HH)

Irfan Pathan provided a much-needed finish to the Hurricanes innings. The left-arm batter scored 15 runs off just eight balls at a strike rate of 187.5.

Luke Jongwe (HH)

Luke Jongwe failed to get his name on the wickets column, but he bowled tight lines and lengths throughout the game. The right arm seamer returned with the figures of 0/17.

Chris Mpofu (HH)

Chris Mpofu was very consistent with his line and length as he gave away just 12 runs in his two overs, including the important wickets of Tom Banton and Mohammad Hafeez.

Tom Banton (JB)

Tom Banton failed to provide a good start with the bat. The young English batter could only manage five runs off three balls.

Milton Shumba (JB)

Milton Shumba had a forgettable game with the bat as the 22-year-old batter got out after scoring a three-ball duck.

Yusuf Pathan (JB)

Yusuf Pathan played a quick-fire knock of 20 runs off nine balls at a strike rate of 222.22. However, he failed to capitalise on a good start.

Ravi Bopara (JB)

Ravi Bopara was the most successful batter with the bat for Buffaloes. The veteran English batter remained unbeaten after scoring 39 runs off 19 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Mohammad Hafeez (JB)

Mohammad Hafeez was the most economical bowler for the Buffaloes with the ball. He managed to pick up the prized wicket of Robin Uthappa, while bowling at an economy rate of three.

Wessly Madhevere (JB)

Wessly Madhevere did not have a great game with the bat. He threw his wicket to Nandre Burger after scoring four runs off six balls.

Noor Ahmad (JB)

Noor Ahmad was the most successful bowler for the Buffaloes in the game. The Afghan spinner picked up two crucial wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 10.

Blessing Muzarabani (JB)

Blessing Muzarabani proved to be a bit expensive with the ball. He gave away 29 runs in his two overs, including the wicket of Eoin Morgan.

Wellington Masakadza (JB)

Wellington Masakadza failed to get his lines and lengths right as he returned with the figures of 1/28 while bowling two overs.

Usman Shinwari (JB)

Usman Shinwari removed the dangerous Evin Lewis with the ball, but he went for 21 runs in his full quota of two overs.