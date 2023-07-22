Zim Afro T10 2023: How did the international players fare in Joburg Buffaloes vs Bulawayo Braves Match 3?

Johannesburg Buffaloes defeated Bulawayo Braves by ten runs in the third match of Zimbabwe Afro T10 at Harare Sports Club.

Johannesburg Buffaloes lost early wickets as Taskin Ahmed ran through the top order of Buffaloes. However, Tom Banton and Mushfiqur Rahim got their side to a total of 105 for 7 in their 10 overs. Taskin Ahmed ended with figures of 3/11 while Beau Webster, Sikandar Raza and Faraz Akram grabbed a wicket each.

Bulawayo Braves had a poor start as Wellington Masakadza dismissed both openers. However, the star with the ball for the Buffaloes was Mohammad Hafeez.

The former Pakistan all-rounder led the team from the front by dismissing six players of Bulawayo Braves. Beau Webster smashed an unbeaten 39 to take the Braves closer to victory but the team would lose by ten runs.

Tom Banton (JB)

Tom Banton gave the Buffaloes an excellent start by smashing 34 runs off 18 deliveries. While the team lost wickets at the other end, Tom Banton notched up a cameo to steady the innings. His knock comprised four boundaries and two sixes.

Mohammad Hafeez (JB)

Mohammad Hafeez got out for just one run but was the star performer for the Buffaloes with the ball. The captain led from the front by picking up a six-for. Hafeez bowled two overs, including one maiden, gave four runs and picked up six wickets. He came closer to grab a hat trick twice but failed.

Ravi Bopara (JB)

Sussex Sharks v Kent Spitfires - Vitality Blast T20

Ravi Bopara made just one off two balls today. The all-rounder had a forgettable day with the bat and did not bowl as well. He will be keen to make an impact in the next match.

Mushfiqur Rahim (JB)

Mushfiqur Rahim was the top scorer for the Buffaloes today. The Bangladesh keeper played an excellent innings while coming in at number six. When Buffloes were in trouble early in the innings, he smashed an unbeaten 23-ball 46 to take the team to 105 for 7.

Taskin Ahmed (BB)

Taskin Ahmed dominated the bowling charts of the Braves today. He dismissed Mohammad Hafeez, Ravi Bopara and Delano Potgieter to reduce Buffaloes to 17 for 4. The Bangladesh pacer ended with figures of 3/11 in his two overs.

Thisara Perera (BB)

Thisara Perera had a forgettable outing on Friday. The Sri Lankan all-rounder bowled one over and gave away 21 runs. He was also dismissed for a golden duck by Mohammad Hafeez.

Tymal Mills (BB)

Tymal Mills returned expensive in today's game. He bowled his full quota but went for 24 runs. He got out on his first delivery from Mohammad Hafeez.

Ben McDermott (BB)

Ben McDermott opened the innings for the Braves but got out after a decent start. He smashed two sixes for his 5-ball 13 before being dismissed by Wellington Masakadza.

Ashton Turner (BB)

Ashton Turner did not affect the scoreboard today. The Australian batter departed for a golden duck while batting at number four for the Braves.