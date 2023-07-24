Zim Afro T10 2023: How did the international players fare in Joburg Buffaloes vs Cape Town Samp Army, Match 8?

Cape Town Samp Army recorded their third consecutive win in the tournament as they secured a convincing seven-wicket victory over Joburg Buffaloes in the eighth match of the Zim Afro T10 League, 2023.

Bowling first, Karim Janat picked up two wickets as Cape Town Samp Army restricted Joburg Buffaloes to a below-par total of 96/5 in 10 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored for the Buffaloes as he scored 23 runs off 17 balls with the help of two fours.

In reply, Tadiwanashe Marumani (54) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz helped Samp Army get off to a brilliant start as the pair added 86 runs for the first wicket. Noor Ahmed picked up two wickets for the Buffaloes, but it wasn’t enough as they lost the game with 14 balls to spare.

On that note, here is a look at how the international stars fared in the eighth game of the Zim Afro T10 2023.

Tom Banton (JB)

Tom Banton failed to provide a solid start in the game. The young English opener got out after scoring six runs with the help of one boundary.

Yusuf Pathan (JB)

Yusuf Pathan played a good cameo in the game as he scored 15 runs off 11 balls with the help of three boundaries. However, he failed to convert it into a big knock.

Mushfiqur Rahim (JB)

Mushfiqur Rahim failed to provide a strong finish to the team as he remained unbeaten on 16 runs after facing 13 balls.

Mohammad Hafeez (JB)

Joburg Buffaloes' skipper top-scored for the team with the bat. The veteran Pakistani cricketer scored 23 runs off 17 deliveries at a strike rate of 135.29. However, he failed to turn up with the ball as he conceded 16 runs and bowled just one over in the game.

Noor Ahmad (JB)

Noor Ahmad was the most successful bowler for Joburg Buffaloes. The 18-year-old Afghan spinner removed both the openers and returned with figures of 26/2 in his two overs.

Blessing Muzarabani (JB)

Blessing Muzarbani had a forgettable day in the field. The right-arm pacer failed to get his name in the wickets column as he conceded 27 runs in two overs.

Wellington Masakadza (JB)

Wellington Masakadza did not get a chance to bowl in the game.

Victor Nyauchi (JB)

Victor Nyachi failed to make an impact in the game as he conceded 18 runs while bowling just one over in the game.

Tadiwanashe Marumani (CTSA)

Tadiwanashe Marumani won the Player of the Match award in the game as he played a brilliant knock of 54 runs off just 24 balls at a blistering strike rate of 225.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (CTSA)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helped the Samp Army get off to a brilliant start as he scored 35 runs off just 18 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (CTSA)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa failed to trouble the scorers as he got run out after scoring just one run.

Karim Janat (CTSA)

Karim Janat led the charge with the ball as he picked up two crucial wickets, including the prized wickets of Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Hafeez.

Sean Williams (CTSA)

Cape Town Samp Army’s skipper Sean Williams did not get a chance to bat in the game.

Sheldon Cottrell (CTSA)

Sheldon Cottrell failed to make full use of the new ball as he conceded 21 runs in the game while bowling two overs.

Richard Ngarava (CTSA)

Richard Ngarava bowled right lines and lengths and didn’t allow the batters to play big shots against him. However, he failed to get his name in the wickets column.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (CTSA)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled an economical spell in the game. The Afghan spinner picked up the wicket of Milton Shumba while bowling at an economy rate of 8.5.