Zim Afro T10 2023: How did the international players fare in Joburg Buffaloes vs Durban Qalandars, the Final?

Durban Qalandars emerged as winners of the 2023 edition of the Zim Afro T10 as they secured a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Joburg Buffaloes in the final.

Batting first, Mohammad Hafeez (32 off 13 balls) and Tom Banton (36 off 17 balls) helped the Joburg Buffaloes post a competitive total on the board. The team finished with 124/4 after the completion of 10 overs.

Chasing 125, Hazratullah Zazai played an important knock of 43 runs off just 22 balls with the help of four massive sixes. Boosted by this knock, Durban Qalandars successfully chased down the target with four balls to spare.

On that note, here is a look at how the international stars fared in the final of the Zim Afro T10 2023.

Mohammad Hafeez (JB)

Mohammad Hafeez was looking in great touch with the bat as he played a brilliant knock of 32 runs off 13 balls at a strike rate of 246.15. However, he failed to turn up with the ball as he conceded 29 runs in two overs.

Tom Banton (JB)

Tom Banton helped the team get off to a brilliant start with the bat. The young English batter played a quick-fire knock of 36 runs with the help of two fours and three sixes.

Yusuf Pathan (JB)

Yusuf Pathan started his innings on a high. However, the veteran Indian batter failed to capitalise on a fiery start as he got out after scoring 25 runs with the help of five boundaries.

Ravi Bopara (JB)

Ravi Bopara finished the innings on a positive note. Batting at five, Bopara played an important knock of 22 runs off just 10 balls at a strike rate of 220.

Wesley Madhevere (JB)

Wesley Madhevere didn’t get much chance to prove his worth with the bat. He scored just two runs off the three balls he faced in the game.

Junior Dala (JB)

Junior Dala failed to make an impact with the ball. The right-arm seamer went for 23 runs, bowling at an economy rate of 17.2.

Wellington Masakadza (JB)

Wellington Masakadza did not get a chance to bowl in the game.

Noor Ahmad (JB)

Noor Ahmad failed to get his lines and lengths right as the young Afghan spinner went for 21 runs in his two overs.

Blessing Muzarabani (JB)

Blessing Muzarabani had a forgettable day with the ball. He failed to get his name on the wickets column and gave away 40 runs in his two overs.

Victor Nyauchi (JB)

Victor Nyauchi did not get a chance to bowl in the game.

Usman Shinwari (JB)

Usman Shinwari was the most economical bowler for the Buffaloes as he gave away just 15 runs in his two overs, including the wickets of Tim Seifert and Andre Fletcher.

Hazratullah Zazai (DQ)

Hazratullah Zazai was declared the Man of the Match for his splendid knock in the game. His unbeaten innings of 43 runs included four massive sixes.

Tim Seifert (DQ)

Tim Seifert was looking dangerous with the bat. The wicketkeeper-batter from New Zealand played a fine knock of 30 runs off just 14 deliveries with the help of two fours and three sixes.

Andre Fletcher (DQ)

Andre Fletcher played a vital role with the bat. Batting at three, the Caribbean batter smashed 29 runs off just 11 deliveries at a strike rate of 263.64.

Asif Ali (DQ)

Asif Ali finished the game for his team. The hard-hitting batter from Pakistan remained unbeaten after a decisive knock of 21 runs off just nine balls.

George Linde (DQ)

George Linde managed to pick up the prized wicket of Mohammad Hafeez. However, he was a bit expensive and conceded 22 runs in two overs.

Craig Ervine (DQ)

Craig Ervine did not get a chance to bat in the game.

Brad Evans (DQ)

Brad Evans was a bit expensive with the ball, conceding 24 runs in his two overs. However, he managed to get his name among the wicket-takers.

Azmatullah Omarzai (DQ)

Azmatullah Omarzai was the most economical bowler for the Qalandars. The 23-year-old seamer from Afghanistan conceded just eight runs from his solitary over, including the wicket of Tom Banton.

Tendai Chatara (DQ)

Tendai Chatara had a horrible game with the ball. The experienced bowler from Zimbabwe went for 20 runs in the only over he bowled in the game.