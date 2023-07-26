Zim Afro T10 2023 Match 15: How did the international players fare in Bulawayo Braves vs Joburg Buffaloes?

Johannesburg Buffaloes defeated Bulawayo Braves by 14 runs in the 15th match of the Zimbabwe Afro T10 League on Wednesday.

Batting first, the Buffaloes lost Milton Shumba early. Mohammad Hafeez, who replaced him, smashed 11-ball 31, and Yusuf Pathan continued from there to take the team to 97 for 4.

In return, the bowlers of Buffloes restricted the Braves to 83 for 8 in their ten overs to win the game with ease. Blessing Muzarabani, Usman Shinwari and Junior Dala grabbed two wickets each, while Mohammad Hafeez and Nood Ahmad gathered one wicket apiece.

Sikandar Raza top-scored for Bulawayo Braves with 26 runs. Thisara Perera notched up 24 runs as well. However, it was not enough to take the team over the line.

Tom Banton (JBL)

Tom Banton had a forgettable outing on Friday. He was run out for 8 runs from 12 deliveries while opening the batting for Joburg Buffaloes.

Milton Shumba(JBL)

Milton Shumba was the first wicket to fall on the day. The Zimbabwe opener got out for a duck after facing three deliveries.

Mohammad Hafeez (JBL)

Mohammad Hafeez led the team from the front with his 11-ball 31 runs. The knock had four boundaries and two sixes. He gathered two wickets while giving away 12 runs from his two overs.

Yusuf Pathan (JBL)

Image Credit:- NDTV Sports

Yusuf Pathan was the top-scorer for the Buffaloes with 21-ball 36. Coming in at number four, Pathan smashed 5 fours and a six to take the team to a decent total.

Ravi Bopara (JBL)

Ravi Bopara could not contribute big today. The all-rounder managed only two runs before getting out to Patrick Dooley.

Mushfiqur Rahim (JBL)

Mushfiqur Rahim batted at number six for Buffaloes today and notched up an unbeaten 11-ball 13 with one four. Rahim's cameo played a major role in Buffaloes' win today.

Blessing Muzarabani (JBL)

Blessing Muzarabani was the player of the match in today's contest. Muzarabani provided the initial breakthrough by dismissing Kobe Herft in his first over. Later, he got rid of dangerous Thisara Perera to end with 2 for 15.

Junior Dala (JBL)

Image Credit:- Hindustan Times

Junior Dala bowled his full quota and ended with two for 20. He dismissed Jack Prestwidge and Patrick Dooley in the same over of the match.

Noor Ahmad (JBL)

Noor Ahmad picked up one wicket while giving away 17 runs from his two overs. He dismissed Sikandar Raza, which changed the course of the game.

Usman Shinwari (JBL)

Usman Shinwari dismissed Ben McDermott and Beau Webster in consecutive deliveries early in the innings. He ended with two for 19 in his two overs.

Taskin Ahmed (BB)

Taskin Ahmed went wicketless while opening the bowling for the Braves. However, the pacer was economical giving away just 3.50 runs per over.

Tymal Mills (BB)

Tymal Mills also was economical. He gave away 14 runs from his two overs but ended wicketless.

Ben McDermott (BB)

Ben McDermott started with a couple of boundaries but could not get going. The opener departed after making 10 runs from 7 deliveries.

Sikandar Raza (BB)

Sikandar Raza was the top scorer for the Braves. Batting at number three, the all-rounder added 26 runs from his 13 deliveries.

Ryan Burl (BB)

Ryan Burl made just six runs from his seven deliveries. He batted at number five and was dismissed by Mohammad Hafeez.

Thisara Perera (BB)

Thisara Perera produced a cameo in this contest. He smashed two sixes and a four for his 24 runs from 15 deliveries.