Zim Afro T10 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Harare Hurricanes vs Bulawayo Braves, Match 12

Another day of Zim Afro T10 League 2023, and three more paced-up matches further excited the lookouts. The results of the matches caused a notable stir in the teams’ standings on the points table.

The Harare Hurricanes locked horns with Johannesburg Buffaloes in the day’s opener on Monday, July 24. As a result of the win, the Hurricanes replaced the Buffaloes in fourth place on the table. It was their second win of the season as they now possess two out of five wins, which gives them four points and an NRR of -1.413. The Buffaloes are now sitting at the bottom, with only one win to their name.

The second winner of the day, Cape Town Samp Army, retained the top place on the points table. They registered their fourth win of the season by defeating the Durban Qalandars. Cape Town have a superior NRR of 1.781, whereas the Qalandars, facing their second defeat, are just a spot below with an NRR of 0.520.

The third match of the day saw the Hurricanes in action once again, as they faced off against the Bulawayo Braves. Harare lost the match, which helped the Braves to retain their third place on the points table with an NRR of -0.209.

Hurricanes, Samp Army, and Braves win Zim Afro T10 matches

The first match of the day took place between the Harare Hurricanes and the Johannesburg Buffaloes. While batting first, the Hurricanes posted a total of 106 on the board. In reply, the Buffaloes could manage only 104, falling three runs short of achieving the target, which saw the Hurricanes win by a mere margin of two runs.

The second match of the day, scheduled between the Durban Qalandars and the Cape Town Samp Army, witnessed the Qalandars post 91 runs in 10 overs. The Samp Army successfully chased the target, with four wickets and six balls remaining.

In action for the second time in the day, the Harare Hurricanes could not carry on their winning momentum versus the Bulawayo Braves. They posed 134 whilst batting first but could not defend the target, as the Braves won by seven wickets.