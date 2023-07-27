Zim Afro T10 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Joburg Buffaloes vs Cape Town Samp Army, Match 18

On day six of the Zim Afro T10 League 2023, there were three games, which impacted the positions of teams in the standings.

The opener saw Bulawayo Braves taking on the Cape Town Samp Army. The Braves won for the third time this season but remain in last place. Meanwhile despite the defeat, Samp Army remain top with four wins in eight games and a net run rate of 0.610.

The second winners of the day, Harare Hurricanes, are third with four wins in seven games. They have an NRR of -0.660 after beating Durban Qalandars in the second game of the day. Despite the defeat, the Qalandars remain second, ahead of the Hurricanes on NRR (0.048).

Although Cape Town lost their second game of the day against Joburg Buffaloes, their position at the top remained unaffected. Meanwhile, the Buffaloes are fourth with an NRR of 0.254 and three wins.

Braves, Hurricanes and Buffaloes win on Day 6 of Zim Afro T10 League

The Braves vs Samp Army Zim Afro T10 game saw the Braves put up 125-3 in their allotted ten overs. Although Samp Army tried their best to reach the target, they finished on 122-4.

Moving on to the second game of the day, the Hurricanes showed their batting prowess, scoring 134 after batting first. In response, the Qalandars only made 110.

Coming on to the final game of Day 6, Cape Town were once again in action, but luck did not favour them for the second time on the day, as they lost to Joburg Buffaloes.

Samp Army scored 89, which was easily overhauled by the Buffaloes in 6.5 overs for the loss of just one wicket, as Mohammad Hafeez and Co. romped home in a canter.