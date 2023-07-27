Zim Afro T10 2023 most runs and most wickets standings: Tim Siefert and Mohammad Hafeez lead the charts - Updated after Match 18

The results of the Day 6 matches of Zim Afro T10 League 2023 saw some changes in the batting and bowling charts due to the impressive performances of the players. The Bulawayo Braves encountered Samp Army in a thrilling first match of the day, where the Braves portrayed their batting prowess.

They amassed an outstanding total of 125 runs while giving up only three wickets. Despite a valiant effort by Samp Army to chase down the hefty target, they fell short with a score of 122/4. Consequently, the Braves registered a slim-margined victory with merely three runs.

Moving on to the following match on Wednesday, the Harare Hurricanes depicted their outstanding batting skills. They set a challenging score of 134 runs in their innings. In reply, the Durban Qalandars were seen struggling to look for their footing and barely managed 110 runs.

The last match of the sixth day presented Cape Town in action again, but they mismanaged things for the second time within a day. It resulted in another defeat of the day. The Joburg Buffaloes turned out to be classy opponents, ultimately registering a victory versus Cape Town.

In the game, Samp Army posted a total of 89 runs, which looked quite attainable for the Buffaloes. Picturing their batting powers, the Buffaloes, without much hassle, reached the target in just 6.5 overs. To the surprise of many, Samp Army could manage to pick only a single wicket of the Buffaloes, which cleared the way for Mohammad Hafeez and his team to secure a compelling nine-wicket victory.

Tim Siefert continues leading the batting charts

Discussing the batting charts, Tim Siefert continues leading for another day. Although the Qalandars’ batting sensation could only score eight runs versus the Hurricanes, he has totaled 226 runs from seven games which put him at the top.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has jumped from fifth to second place, with 220 runs from eight matches. The Samp Army batter scored 27 and 45 versus the Buffaloes and Braves respectively on Wednesday.

Sikandar Raza has been dropped to third place. The Braves batter owns 205 runs from seven games.

Mohammad Hafeez keeps command of the bowling charts

Mohammad Hafeez continues keeping a command in the bowling charts with 10 wickets from seven matches. Although the Buffaloes' batter could not manage a wicket versus the Samp Army, it did not affect on his placement.

Taskin Ahmed has climbed a spot after he picked two wickets in his latest match. He now enjoys second place with eight wickets to his name from six matches.

In third place, we have Tom Curran who took one wicket each versus the Buffaloes and Braves on Wednesday. He replaced Tendai Chatara of Qalandars, who is now placed fourth.