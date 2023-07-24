Zim Afro T10 2023 most runs and most wickets standings: Tim Siefert and Mohammad Hafeez top the charts - Updated after Match 9

The Zim Afro T10 League 2023 is getting interesting with every passing day as the fast-paced matches flare up. As the players tend to perform up to their caliber, they have earned deserving places on the players' rankings.

Discussing the first match of day 3, the Qalandars depicted their batting fashion by setting an astonishing target of 126 runs in just 10 overs. Despite their excellent try, the Hurricanes were able to secure their first victory of the season. They managed to chase it down in a thrilling manner with five wickets in hand.

The second match of the day witnessed was an encounter between Cape Town and Joburg Buffaloes. The Army, with their dedicated form, earned their third consecutive win of the season. They were provided with chasing a decent score of 97 runs from 10 overs, and luckily, they did not break the masses' hearts. With outstanding performances, they attained the target in just 7.4 overs, leaving their opponents in awe of their renderings.

The last match of the day saw Qalandars once again in actin and they roared back to their winning ways. Putting up a compelling total of 122 runs while batting first versus the Braves, they pictured a satisfying performance for their lookouts. Although the Braves fought hard but could barely come up with 97 runs.

Tim Siefert is at the top of the batting charts

Tim Siefert is at the top of the batting charts

Tom Banton, who was leading the charts the previous day, has been replaced by Durban Qalandars’ Tim Siefert. He has jumped big and is leading with 171 runs from 4 games. He has returned with knocks of 71* and 44 in the last two matches of the Qalandars on Sunday, which helped him leap to the first position.

Next, we have Tadiwanashe Marumani from Samp Army, who added 54 versus Buffaloes to jump to second place. He has accumulated 117 runs from three matches at an average of 58.50.

The third place is taken by Qalandars’ Hazratullah Zazai. He has 103 from four matches.

Hafeez continues to lead the bowling charts

Hafeez continues leading bowling charts for Day 3

Mohammad Hafeez, despite not picking any wicket in the Buffaloes’ recent match, is sitting at the top of the bowling charts. He bagged six wickets in the team’s opener and added two more to his scalp tally in the following game.

Next, we have Braves’ Taskin Ahmed with five wickets from three games at an average of 7.20. Meanwhile, Tom Curran, with an equal number of wickets, is placed next.

Notably, a long list of bowlers also possess five wickets under their belt, however, are separated by differences in economy rates and averages. The names include Sikandar Raza, George Linde, Tendai Chatara, and Brad Evans.